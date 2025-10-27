Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Present THE NUTCRACKER At The Star Bank Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) will return to the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville High School this holiday season with its annual production of The Nutcracker, running December 12–14, 2025.

A cherished holiday classic, The Nutcracker invites audiences to follow young Clara on a wondrous adventure as she journeys with her Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets. Along the way, she encounters swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice. The production features elegant choreography, colorful costumes, and the timeless music of Tchaikovsky, creating a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Performances will take place Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at www.cidedance.org, with in-person and streaming options available.

Prior to the Saturday and Sunday performances, CIDE will host a festive dessert party. Separate tickets are required for this portion of the event, which typically sells out quickly.

The STAR Bank Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN.

About Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Founded in 1999 by Artistic Director Suzann DeLay, the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment through high-quality dance performance and training. The company fosters a pre-professional environment for young dancers, offering opportunities to perform a variety of dance styles and participate in community outreach. In 2006, CIDE was named an Honor Company of Regional Dance America.