Canton Ballet Will Host Relevé At The Docks Fundraiser With Dancer Performance and Curated Auctions

Canton Ballet has announced Relevé at the Docks, a special fundraising event to benefit the organization, scheduled for Thursday, May 15, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The event will be hosted at the Royal Docks Brewhouse + Cannery, 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, OH 44646. This special event space is located at Foxboro Square. Presented by Employers Health, the evening supports Canton Ballet's vital mission as a leading Northeast Ohio dance education institution.



Guests are welcomed to an evening set in an industrial-chic environment that beautifully blends rustic charm with modern elegance. Casual attire is encouraged, creating a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy the festivities. The event will feature heavy appetizers, a selection of craft beers, fine wines, and cocktails from an open bar. Music will be provided by DJ Billy Manos.



A highlight of the night will be a live performance by Canton Ballet's talented pre-professional dancers. Pre-Professional Division I will perform Flower Festival, an iconic work from the Ballet's robust 60-year-old repertoire, and Pre-Professional Division 2 will dance Arrested Momentum, by long-time resident choreographer Angelo Lemmo. In addition to this captivating performance, the event will showcase a curated collection of unique experiences available for auction.



Relevé at the Docks is more than just an event; it is a crucial opportunity to support Canton Ballet. The organization relies significantly on community generosity to maintain its high-quality programs and nurture the next generation of dancers. Participation in the event directly supports Canton Ballet's programs, helping to elevate the art of dance and nurture the next generation of dancers.

Ticket Information:

Attending Relevé at the Docks provides access to the event's offerings, including the opportunity to bid on auction items. Several ticket options are available:

· Standard Ticket | $75.00: Includes access to the event, opportunity to participate in the auctions, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts, open bar access, live music, and the pre-professional dancer performance.

· Pair of Tickets (2) | $135.00: Offers all benefits of a Standard Ticket for two guests.



· Table for 8 | $1,000: Secures a reserved table for eight guests, with each guest receiving all the benefits of a Standard Ticket.

The event's curated auction offers the chance to bid on truly special items, with proceeds directly supporting Canton Ballet:



· 1-week Hilton Head Retreat: Enjoy a week-long stay (Saturday-Saturday) in a beautifully renovated, pet-friendly home located within the desirable Sea Pines Resort, just 200 steps from the beach. This retreat features a heated pool, splash-down spa, putting green, and more. Donated by Host and Home. Valued at $5,000. Available September 2025 - April 2026, subject to availability.



· Sunset Cruise at Congress Lake: Embark on a magical 3-hour sunset boat ride for up to six guests on serene Congress Lake. This experience includes exquisite hors d'oeuvres, bespoke cocktails, fine wines, and nautical gift bags for each guest. Hosted by Max and Jennifer Deuble on a mutually agreed date. Valued as Priceless.



· Southern Italian Cooking Class: Join Executive Chef Bobby Lolli (an alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America) for an intimate cooking class for up to six people. Learn the art of making traditional handmade pasta and a perfect sauce, followed by a delicious homemade Italian dinner. Participants also take home cooking items and surprises from sponsor DioGuardi's Italian Market. Hosted by Jim and Rebecca Kempthorn. Valued at $1,000.



· Fun in the Sun at Portage Lakes: Enjoy a delightful family day! This package includes four hours of kayaking (four kayaks available, first-come, first-served) followed by a lakeside meal at Blue Iguana Mexican restaurant and a treat from Sicily's Italian Icebox. Valued at $500.



These highlights represent just a portion of the exciting items available for bidding in the auction. Participation in the auction requires purchasing a ticket to Relevé at the Docks.

Leading up to Relevé at the Docks, Canton Ballet is also hosting a $20 Gift Card Pull at their offices. For just $20 (cash or credit), participants draw a gift card from a hat and are guaranteed to walk away a winner! Prizes include fantastic options like a $300 detail service from Kempthorn Motors, a year of ice cream from Taggarts, a night out at Gervasi Vineyard, and gift cards from popular local spots including Kennedy's Bar-B-Que, Julz by Alan Rodriguez, Milk & Honey, Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee, Scott Talbot SalonSpa, Kustard Corner, Pav's Creamery, Papa Gyros, Peffer Gallery, and more.



The Gift Card Pull is running now through May 12 and is available at the Canton Ballet offices located at the Cultural Center for the Arts during operating hours: Monday and Wednesday from 10 AM–6 PM, and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM–5 PM.

