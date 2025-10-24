Canton Ballet Partners With Boys & Girls Club Of Massillon, Expands Dance Education

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canton Ballet has announced a new partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Massillon, offering free dance instruction to students ages 6–12 as part of a reward-based enrichment initiative. The program, which began as a one-month pilot over the summer, has been expanded through the generosity of the Arthur P. and Martha Q. Underhill Charitable Fund.

Through this ongoing partnership, students receive weekly ballet instruction from teaching artist Brittani Harris, as well as complimentary leotards, tights, and ballet shoes. The program is designed to support positive behavior, encourage self-discipline, and expose children to the performing arts in a supportive and joyful environment.

“We are excited to partner with Canton Ballet in offering this opportunity to our youth,” said Alex Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Massillon. “The discipline and creativity that dance teaches will benefit our members in school and in life.”

In addition to this partnership, Canton Ballet has launched a new after-school initiative called “Steps,” supported by ArtsinStark. The first 10-week session of this innovative program began this month at Worley Elementary School, part of Canton City Schools.

Designed in alignment with Ohio Learning Standards, Steps — with the tagline “Rehearsing for Life” — promotes physical wellness, classroom engagement, and academic growth. The curriculum integrates movement with key learning areas and draws inspiration from national models such as the National Dance Institute, which demonstrates how dance education improves school performance and supports healthy habits in children.

“Arts education is essential to whole-child learning,” said Antonio Hall, Director of After School Programs for Canton City Schools. “Programs like Steps help students develop focus, confidence, and a deeper engagement with their learning.”

Steps is led by Kiahna Saneshige, Canton Ballet's Community Education Coordinator, who also serves as the program's lead teacher. Saneshige holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from the University of Cincinnati College–Conservatory of Music (CCM). Her dual role ensures that both artistic integrity and educational alignment remain at the core of the experience. The Steps program also features live musical accompaniment by Beth Herbst, a veteran music educator who taught for more than 25 years at St. Michael School.

To ensure the highest level of instruction, all Steps teaching artists and potential substitutes completed an in-depth teacher training led by Tecla Harris, a New York–based choreographer and educator. Harris has worked extensively in the New York City Public Schools system and with Rosie's Theater Kids, a performing arts program founded by Rosie O'Donnell that brings dance and theater education to underserved youth.

Students who demonstrate exceptional commitment or potential through either the Steps program or the Boys & Girls Club partnership will be considered for scholarships to study year-round at Canton Ballet, furthering their training in the Ballet's pre-professional school. This ongoing pathway helps create meaningful, long-term connections with young people across the community and ensures continued access to high-quality arts education beyond the classroom.

“This work is about more than just teaching dance — it's about helping kids grow in every way,” said Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, Executive Artistic Director of Canton Ballet. “Through partnerships like these, we're making the arts more accessible and meaningful to every corner of our community.”

For more information on Canton Ballet's Community Impact Programs visit cantonballet.com.