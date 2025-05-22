Canton Ballet Announces 60th Anniversary Season: LEGACY IN MOTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canton Ballet has revealed the details of its 2025–2026 60th anniversary season, Legacy in Motion. This extraordinary lineup includes Peter & the Wolf on October 11, 2025, the beloved classic The Nutcracker from December 5-7, 2025, and The Greatest of All Time on April 24 & 25, 2026. Tickets for these performances will be available for purchase beginning in July at cantonballet.com.

“This season is a momentous milestone that not only honors the rich legacy of dance in our community but also reflects our unwavering commitment to honoring the past while embracing the future,” said Canton Ballet Director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward. “Throughout our 60th anniversary season, Canton Ballet will showcase a vibrant blend of beloved classics, innovative collaborations, and captivating new works, culminating in a grand Greatest of All Time performance and gala celebration. As we celebrate our legacy, we invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary journey.”

Mark your calendars for a special outdoor performance at Gervasi Vineyard on September 28, 2025, in collaboration with Ballet Excel (Cuyahoga Valley Youth Ballet). This enchanting evening will feature dancers from both companies performing an exciting array of diverse dance pieces.

Then, in October, the 60th anniversary season officially kicks off with Canton Ballet's beloved Peter & the Wolf. A cherished tradition since 1978, it has introduced generations of Stark County students to the world of live performance. For the first time, public performances of this timeless classic will be offered with two showings at Umstattd Hall on October 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM and 2:45 PM. School performances for field trip groups will be held prior to the public performances on October 8-9, 2025.

This production will bring the characters to life through refreshed and captivating choreography by Angelo Lemmo, further enhanced by the live accompaniment of 36 Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians performing Prokofiev's well-known score. This exciting partnership combines live dance and music making Peter & the Wolf the ultimate multi-sensory performance for young audiences and families, promising to delight and educate. And for a special treat, the story will be narrated by none other than a Pro Football Hall of Famer, ensuring a truly memorable event.

Next, Canton Ballet is thrilled to announce another exciting collaboration, this time with its neighbors at the Canton Museum of Art. Our talented dancers will perform at the Museum's upcoming exhibit, "ShatteredGlass: The Women Who Elevated American Art" on November 22, 2025. With special guest choreographer Zarina Stanke, we will explore the powerful theme of women overcoming obstacles such as gender, race, perceived talent, or perceived place to shatter glass ceilings. This innovative partnership will seamlessly merge the worlds of visual art and dance, highlighting the beauty and synergy of our respective art forms and providing audiences with a truly unique and enriching experience.

Get into the holiday spirit with Canton Ballet dancers as they perform a preview of The Nutcracker at the Steubenville Nutcracker Village on November 29. This festive exhibit, nestled in historic downtown Steubenville, boasts the world's largest collection of life-size nutcrackers.

Canton Ballet's The Nutcracker has been a cherished holiday tradition for families across Northeast Ohio for over 50 years. This enchanting production, with its original costumes, grand sets, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score, continues to captivate generations of audiences each season. This year's performances, from December 5-7, 2025, at the historic Canton Palace Theatre, will be elevated by our continued collaboration with the Canton Symphony Orchestra, returning to perform Tchaikovsky's score live at every performance. Feel the music surround you, enhancing the magic of this timeless story.

Adding to the magic of the production is the unique opportunity for local audiences to witness the extraordinary talents of professional guest artists from Miami City Ballet in the lead roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

New this year to the performances is an exciting collaboration with the Summit Choral Society, a distinguished organization dedicated to providing high-quality musical training for children and young adults in Summit County. The inclusion of live vocals from the choir will bring a fresh and ethereal layer to the production, enriching the storytelling and enhancing the emotional impact of key scenes.

To capstone the 60th anniversary Legacy in Motion season will be The Greatest of All Time, a performance featuring favorite works from across the Ballet's 60-year history, including brand new pieces for audiences to enjoy. The performance will be held at the Cultural Center Theater on April 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM. A special combined ticket will also be available for an April 25, 2026, at 5:00 PM, gala, featuring a glamorous red-carpet event and celebration. This spectacular performance will bring together audiences, alumni, and performers for an unforgettable evening, honoring our past and looking forward to a bright future.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets to Canton Ballet performances are sold exclusively through cantonballet.com, using the trusted ticket service provider, Etix. If patrons require assistance or have inquiries about the online ticket purchase process, they can reach out to Canton Ballet's offices directly at 330.455.7220.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds