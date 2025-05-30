Ballet Hispánico's 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala Raised More Than $1.6 Million

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico's 55th Anniversary Emerald Gala on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at New York City Center and The Ziegfeld Ballroom raised more than $1.6 million in support of the organization's artistic, educational, and community outreach programs. This includes $350,000 dedicated to transformative Ballet Hispánico School scholarships. The company was the grateful recipient of a special citation from Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul in honor of the 55th Anniversary.

Ballet Hispánico honored business leader, producer, activist, and philanthropist Henry R. Muñoz III with the Nuestra Inspiración Award presented by Ana Navarro, CNN political commentator and co-host of The View. The evening began with a red carpet and cocktail hour, followed by the opening night performance of the Company's annual season at New York City Center. The festivities, attended by more than 450 guests, continued with a presentation of the award during a seated dinner at The Ziegfeld Ballroom.

An exhilarating evening of dance, glamour, and culture in support of Ballet Hispánico's Company, The Ballet Hispánico School, and Community Arts Partnerships programming, the evening began with a performance in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Bizet's beloved classic opera YCarmen. Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's full-length ballet CARMEN.maquia blends explosive choreography with deep emotion. Inspired by the Spanish art of tauromaquia (the art of bullfighting), it captured Carmen's raw power and passion through movement. The Gala Dinner following the performance was a beloved New York event attended by hundreds of leaders in the arts and business communities and was truly a spectacular evening filled with performances by the students from The Ballet Hispánico School, and live music by three-time Grammy Award Winner, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, that enticed guests to take to the dance floor.

The critical funds raised at the Gala provide dance training scholarships that change the lives of young people, inspiring performances by the professional Company, and immersive dance programs in communities across the United States and worldwide.

