Ballet Hispánico Will Host Company Auditions Next Month

Ballet Hispánico is hosting its annual open company auditions for the 2025-2026 Season. As part of the Company, dancers perform on New York City's greatest stages, tour nationwide and internationally, and are an integral part of community engagement programs. Applicants must have a strong command of current concert dance genres, ballet, and contemporary styles. Selected dancers will be offered 26 weeks of work for the Company's 2025-2026 Season and will be required to become members of the American Guild of Musical Artists AFL-CIO.

Compensation: Ballet Hispánico salaries begin at $738.59 /week and are commensurate with AGMA union contracts. Additional salary and benefits available upon employment.

Required Experience: At least 3 years of professional dance experience with a professional dance organization. Applicants must have strong classical technique and be able to perform a variety of repertoire including, classical, contemporary, and neo-classical.

*Pointe Shoes, heels, and shoes required for audition*

Auditions for the 2025-2026 season are by invitation only.

Invitation-only auditions will take place on June 3, 2025 at 167 W. 89th Street, NYC. For more information and to register for an audition invitation, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/company/about-the-company/#COMPANYAUDITIONS. Registration ends May 28, 2025. Contact auditions@ballethispanico.org for more information or with questions.

