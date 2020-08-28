Ballet Hispánico Presents DIÁLOGOS: THE STEREOTYPES OF MACHISMO IN DANCE

Diálogos: The Stereotypes of Machismo is set to take place Dance, on Wednesday, September 2.

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization known for "piercing stereotypes" (The New York Times), presents Diálogos: The Stereotypes of Machismo in Dance, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6:30pm ET at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico.

Diálogos is Ballet Hispánico's conversation series that explores the interconnections of the arts, social justice, and Latino cultures. Ballet Hispánico is providing a platform for Dancers to have a candid peer to peer conversation on The Stereotypes of Machismo in Dance. The evening's panel featuring influential LGTBQ+ dancers from Alvin Ailey, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, and Ballet Hispánico. The discussion, the second in the series Dancers Conversations, will provide a safe space for dancers to discuss their experiences in their training and professional careers with gender inclusion, as well as to discuss how artists can create a more inclusive environment. Dancers coming together with a purpose.

This installation of Diálogos will be moderated by Ballet Hispánico Company dancer, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, who will be joined by a panel of fellow professional dancers to discuss the stereotype of machismo in dance. Panelists include Maxfield Haynes, Complexions Contemporary Ballet Dancer; Zackery Torres, Freelancer Dancer and USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance student; Christopher Wilson, Dancer, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and Omar Rivéra, Dancer, Ballet Hispánico. To RSVP for the free event, register at http://bit.ly/dialogos-machismo.

A recording of Diálogos: The Stereotypes of Machismo in Dancewill also be posted to the Ballet Hispánico YouTube channel and website within 24 hours of the livestream on Facebook. For more information, visit https://www.ballethispanico.org/community/the-arnhold-center/dialogos.

