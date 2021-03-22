Ballet Hispánico Continues Partnership With NC State LIVE With A Virtual Latin Social Dance Class

Ballet Hispánico is continuing its Community Arts Partnerships with a free virtual Latin Social Dance Class in partnership with NC State LIVE, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 6pm EDT. Held over Zoom, the class is led by Ballet Hispánico Company member Lyvan Verdecia and features Afro-Cuban, Son, Danzón, Mambo, and other Latin dance forms. The class is open to all ages and abilities, and students can attend solo or bring a partner. Register here by noon on March 23, 2021.

This class continues Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships that engage and enrich communities by providing educational programs that celebrate the authenticity of Latinx heritage, culture, and traditions. The virtual education initiatives reach hundreds of thousands of students, their families, and fans nationwide, from California to North Carolina to the Company's NYC home base.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!

Ballet Hispánico partnered with ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, an Arts & Lectures community arts program for a two-month virtual residency. Through March 18, Ballet Hispánico taught 40 virtual workshops at three Santa Barbara County schools, serving more than 130 elementary to high school students as they explore cultural identity through the lens of Con Brazos Abiertos.

The workshops culminated in a live virtual event sharing the process of the residencies with the school communities of Isla Vista Elementary, Kermit McKenzie, and Santa Barbara High School.

A broadcast of Ballet Hispánico's En Familia will be narrated by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro showcasing two full pieces of the Company's repertoire - Con Brazos Abiertos and Club Havana. The programis airing from March 19-26 on the TVSB community channel to more than 100,000 potential audience members, to permit access to all, even those who may not have access to the internet.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Viva el Arte Santa Barbara again. This partnership helps bring our teaching and performances to many communities lacking access to arts programming and in turn ignites cultural pride with a sense of belonging for those communities," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, our presence and work with Black and Brown communities is essential."

Participating students are exposed to world-class choreographers and cultural contexts through the lens of Ballet Hispánico's repertory, led by Company dancer and teaching artist Laura Lopez.

MIAMI, FLORIDA

Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective

Ballet Hispánico joins forces with the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective in an effort to bring arts experiences to thousands of Miami-Dade students during these challenging times. The Collective, whose membership includes the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Miami Theater Center, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs' Culture Shock Miami program, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC), is committed to providing diverse and high-quality arts programming to students across all grade levels throughout the 2020-2021 school year. As of January 20, the Miami-Dade Arts Education Collective has reached 46,780 students through virtual performances.

Ballet Hispánico will take audiences from all grades on a virtual guided journey through Latin-American dance and music, April 12 through April 23, 2021. This interactive, fun-filled exploration features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertory pieces Línea Recta, Con Brazos Abiertos, Tiburones, and Club Havana which will be narrated by artistic leadership. Latin music and cultural connections, choreography insights, and dance history come together to deepen the audience's experience of dance. Viewers will be exposed to world-class choreographers and the cultures of Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Americas. Students from Conchita Espinosa Academy, Thomas Armour Youth Ballet School, and Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts have been invited to send questions and participate on a dance routine that will be the highlight of the virtual performance.

About Community Arts Partnerships

Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities by providing educational programs that celebrate the authenticity of Latinx heritage, culture, and traditions.

Ballet Hispánico has developed new, engaging virtual programs to share the vibrancy of dance and Latinx culture with communities spanning all locations, age-groups, and abilities. This is an opportunity to keep communities connected and create platforms nationwide for Black and Brown artists to be celebrated. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of their mission, and these programs create access points to these principles through transformative artistic experiences.

During this time of social distancing, they have expanded their creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not have to mean emotional distancing. They have more information on thei virtual programming here or visit their website ballethispanico.org.