BWW Update: SAD NEWS: JAQUES D'AMBOISE HAS DIED AT AGE 86

In memory of Jacques d'Amboise, here is a review I posted on BWW Dance a few years ago about the 42nd Annual Gala of his National Dance Institute:

Nearly 500 guests flocked to the ballroom of the Zeigfield Theatre in NYC on the evening of April 30th 2018 for the 42nd annual Gala of the National Dance Institute (NDI). The non-profit arts education organization was founded in 1976 by renowned former New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise who spoke movingly about the work he clearly loves. The event is the organization's key fundraiser, and this year a whopping $1.5 million was raised. All of the proceeds will go toward supporting and expanding NDI's mission to integrate first-rate dance training into schools during regular class hours rather than at lunchtime or after school. The roster of schools now includes not only NYC schools but also schools in China and Lebanon. Over the course of four decades, NDI has given more than two million youngsters the transformative experience of dancing.

The Gala evening at the Zeigfield, entitled "Dance Me A River", started with a cocktail reception. The theme was chosen because rivers are the source of life for all those who live along its banks as well as under its waters. The festivities then moved on to a seated dinner, an honors presentation, and a live auction. Yet the highlights of the proceedings were the dances performed by NDI children to live music. I was particularly moved during the performance of "Dreamin' on the River" danced by members of the NDI DREAM Project, a program that involves children with physical and intellectual disabilities along with mainstream students.