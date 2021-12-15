BWW Interview: Tiler Peck On Returning To New York City Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER

Tiler Peck has been a principal dancer with New York City Ballet (NYCB) since 2009. You might have seen her on Broadway in On The Town as Ivy Smith or in The Music Man as Gracie Shinn. She starred as Marie in the World Premiere Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer. It was that performance that made me and a lot of others in this area take notice of Ms. Peck not only as a dancer, but as a strong actress and singer.

We chatted with Peck about returning to New York City Ballet's The Nutcracker. Read the interview below!

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® is one of the most complex theatrical, staged ballets in the Company's active repertory. The popularity of the ballet is immense and it provides an unforgettable spark to everyone's holiday season.

Tiler guest starred on Julie Andrews's Netflix series Julie's Greenroom. You may have seen her on television as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, dancing in the Kennedy Center Honors tributes for 2012 and 2014 honorees Natalia Makarova and Patricia McBride, or performing the role of Louise Bigelow in New York Philharmonic's Live from Lincoln Center production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (choreographed by Warren Carlyle and directed by John Rando). She has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars; and Live from Lincoln Center's George Balanchine's The Nutcracker.

Film credits include staring in the Hulu documentary Ballet Now, Ballet 422, A Time for Dancing, Geppetto, Donnie Darko, and Jerome Robbins' NY Export: Opus Jazz.

Tiler was the recipient of the Princess Grace Statue Award in 2013, The Dance Magazine Award in 2016, and named one of Forbes 30 under 30 in Hollywood and Entertainment. She is the spokesperson for Body Wrappers and designer of Tiler Peck Designs.

How does it feel returning to the dewdrop?

It definitely was emotional returning to Dewdrop after three years of not dancing it. This role means a great deal to me for various reasons. It was the first principal role I was ever cast to dance at New York City Ballet when I was just 16 years old. Dewdrop has always felt almost like it was in my DNA. It's not a role I get nervous for but rather one I look forward to dancing every single time. Even though it was choreographed so many years ago, somehow it feels like it was choreographed especially for me and to the strengths of my dancing. It is one of the most freeing roles I have ever danced.

How has your rehearsal process and performance changed since you last danced the role in 2018?

I was actually quite nervous for my first rehearsal because I wondered how it would feel after taking three years away from it. I wondered if I would still be able to do the steps as well? Would it still feel so in my DNA? And after my first rehearsal, I was relieved because it felt like home. I guess it's like a first love, and no one ever forgets their first love!

There's something magical about the Ballet in the city during the holiday season - do you have a favorite memory from a year past?

I truly don't believe the holidays in New York City aren't the same without The Nutcracker. It feels like a family tradition that can't be missed. My favorite memory is when my father took my mother and me to see the New York City Ballet production for the first time when I was eleven years old. It was that moment that I decided I wanted to be ballerina and in the New York City Ballet and I said "Daddy, I want to dance on that stage some day!"

The dewdrop, from the choreography to the music, is one of the show's most iconic moments - what makes it so special?

Someone said The Sugar Plum Fairy is the star of the show, but Dewdrop has the power the steal the show. I think Dewdrop is so iconic because it so visually stunning with all of the Flowers as the backdrop and the dancing and choreography has the ability to be so virtuosic and thrilling!

What is the most challenging part of performing the dewdrop?

I think the most challenging part of Dewdrop is how I challenge myself every show to be in the moment and keep growing in the role. I am always looking to push myself and try new things, and that is what keeps it fresh and exciting.

Photo: Paul Kolnik