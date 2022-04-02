Arts on Site to Host The Benjamin Briones Ballet

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced their April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online here. The Benjamin Briones Ballet comes to Arts on Site on Thursday, April 14, 2022 and Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm. The Benjamin Briones Ballet will present varied draft works by choreographers Nellesa Walthour, Beatriz Madrid, Carlos Dos Santos, and Benjamin Briones, all celebrating the art of dance.

BENJAMIN BRIONES BALLET is a contemporary ballet company that encourages artistic collaboration at its best, representing the diversity found in New York City. The company has an ongoing commitment of producing extraordinary artistic work and collaborating with artists at the highest level, creating new works that evoke emotions reaching a cross-section of the public. The company's leadership sees its innovative work as a vehicle to give back to the community and bring awareness to society's current social and political issues through the universal language of dance.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.