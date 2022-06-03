Arts On Site Calls for Submissions For WE BELONG HERE: AAPI FESTIVAL

Arts On Site has announced a call for submissions for We Belong Here: AAPI Festival, a fully-presented opportunity for choreographers that identify with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, on August 19, 20, 26 & 27, 2022. The Festival is part of the AOS Arts In Site performance series bringing underrepresented artists into view. To submit, fill out the application form by July 1, 2022.

If selected, artists will be curated into one of the programs. Choreographers will be required to present 10-12 minutes of original work. Choreographers will receive an artist stipend of $200 for their participation and rehearsal space during the production week (subject to availability).

FESTIVAL PROGRAM A

August 19, 2022; Performances 6:30pm & 8:30pm

August 20, 2022; Performances 6:30pm & 8:30pm

FESITIVAL PROGRAM B

August 26, 2022; Performances 6:30pm & 8:30pm

August 27, 2022; Performances 6:30pm & 8:30pm

The Festival is co-curated by Jessica Chen.

Note: While we use "AAPI," we recognize it is imperfect. We use "AAPI" to encompass all who identify as part of the Asian diaspora, including AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander), API (Asian Pacific Islander), APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American), SWANA (Southwest Asian and North African), APA (Asian Pacific American), AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiin Pacific Islander), and more.

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

About Jessica Chen

Jessica Chen is the Founder and Artistic Director of J CHEN PROJECT. She holds a B.A. in Global Studies from the University of California Santa Barbara and continued her dance training at The Ailey School. In 2013, she made a miraculous journey back to the stage after suffering a horrific car accident, which rendered her in a coma for 13 days after eight hours of brain surgery. Movement is her vehicle to tell stories, heal wounds, and better understand our human existence. Jessica's new work 'You Are Safe' was recently presented at MoMA Museum of Modern Art for New York Fashion Week's event organized by Rise. This work was commissioned by the MoCA Museum of Chinese in America for their ongoing 2021-2022 exhibition "Response." She is a 2021 GALLIM Moving Women Artist-in-Residence and performed in Andrea Miller's new work for Lincoln Center's Restart Stages. She was recently selected as a choreographer for DLNY Dance Lab New York's 2021 Fall Lab Cycle. Her work has been supported by LMCC, DanceNYC, Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Gibney Dance Center, and Jerome Foundation. Jessica's professional theater credits include choreographing INTERSTATE, a musical about inclusivity and the trans community, Fiddler on the Roof at Timberlake Playhouse, and The Portal at Minetta Lane Theater (Off-Broadway). Other choreography credits include Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, TEDx Semester at Sea, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, World Expo - USA Pavilion in Shanghai, China, and International Human Rights Arts Festival. Jessica is a proud member of SDC.

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.