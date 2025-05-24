Art Seen Films Will Present Anatolijus Šenderovas' Ballet DESDEMONA in HD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art Seen Films is bringing a bold and visually arresting ballet to New York audiences with the one-day-only cinematic screening of Desdemona, choreographed by internationally acclaimed Lithuanian artist Aneika Cholina. The screening will take place Saturday, June 28 at 3:00 PM at Symphony Space on the Upper West Side.

A reimagining of Shakespeare's Othello told entirely through movement, Desdemona shifts the tragic lens to the story's doomed heroine. Set to a percussion-filled score and performed by a fiercely expressive ensemble from the Kaunas Musical Theatre, Cholina's ballet offers a poetic and feminist perspective on one of the Bard's darkest dramas.

Cholina is best known for her celebrated collaborations with director Rimas Tuminas at Moscow's Vakhtangov Theatre, including Eugene Onegin and War and Peace, as well as her own critically acclaimed dance production of Anna Karenina, which Art Seen Films previously presented to U.S. audiences.

This rare cinematic presentation of Desdemona offers New Yorkers a chance to experience the power of European dance-theatre on the big screen.

