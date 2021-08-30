American Tap Dance Foundation Announces New Season

Tony Waag, executive director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, announced today the organization's upcoming special event and in-studio season. This September, ATDF will open its doors to performances by the ATDF Youth Ensemble, Tap Jams with ATDF Artists-in-Residence, "Open Houses," and a Virtual International Forum where tap dance teachers and producers from around the world share information and discuss current issues in the field. Most events are free, donations welcome.

"We look forward to welcoming back tap dance students of all ages, and our Artists-in-Residence, for the coming fall season," said Mr. Waag. "I believe our Artists-in-Residence program is one of our most important - we offer guidance and free studio space for professional tap dancers, who then pay it forward by participating in our Tap Dance Center Youth Programs - our students are offered invaluable exposure to top talent in the field. Michelle Dorrance, Caleb Teicher, Ayodele Casel, and Chloe Arnold have all been part of the ATDF Artists-in-Residence program."

From Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 11, the American Tap Dance Foundation will host Open Houses at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary). "Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!" The Sept. 11 Open House event will feature a short performance from the Tap City Youth Ensemble, and guest appearances from the ATDF Artists-in-Residence program. Free.

On Sunday, September 12 the Center's year-round Youth and Adult Programs will open for new and returning students, focusing on the fundamentals and advanced artistry of rhythm tap. Clean technique, classic and contemporary tap repertory, jazz musicality, and improvisation skills are emphasized in the Adult Programs.

Tap Jams return to The American Tap Dance Center from 2:30-4pm on Sept. 26, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. Noted as one of the Foundation's most dynamic and rhythmic events, tappers from around the world join for afternoons of tap improvisation, hosted by local hoofer and ATDF Artist in Residence Jared Alexander with surprise guests. Registration fee: $5.00

On Sept. 28 (10am-12pm EST) Tony Waag will host a Virtual International Forum of tap artists, teachers, and producers from around the globe to share information and discuss current issues in the field. The tap community is an international community, and events and tap dance works are currently being produced in Japan, Brazil, Germany and Spain. Free.

Visit ATDF Events List or call 646-230-9564 to register for in-studio events.

On Sept. 19, 2-4pm, ATDF will return with their annual event to celebrate Duke Ellington's birthday. Co-produced by the Foundation and The Duke Ellington Center for the Arts, this FREE musical celebration will take place at the Duke Ellington Statue in Harlem, 5th Avenue and 110th Street, NYC, with performances by The Duke Ellington Center Big Band and a host of musicians, dancers and vocalists.