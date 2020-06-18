American Ballet Theatre To Cancel 2020 Fall Season At David H. Koch Theater

Due to ongoing concerns relating to COVID-19, American Ballet Theatre announced the cancellation of its 2020 Fall season at the David H. Koch Theater, originally planned for October 21- November 1, 2020. The cancellation was announced today by Artistic Director Kevin McKenzie and Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett.

"We had planned a robust season of new work and beloved ballets from our historical repertoire in honor of ABT's 80th Anniversary, and it is deeply disappointing not to be able to train, rehearse, create and perform," said Kevin McKenzie, ABT Artistic Director. "We eagerly look forward to a time when it is safe for us all to come together again."

"The past few months have been a time of adapting, experimenting and learning," said Kara Medoff Barnett. "The health and safety of our artists, staff and audiences are our highest priority. We are committed to continuing to create through this crisis, and we are exploring a range of outdoor and digital opportunities. While we cannot gather large groups in traditional venues, we can find new ways to deliver on our mission of reaching the widest possible audience, increasing access to the art form of ballet and the inspiring artists of American Ballet Theatre. Without ticket sales or touring fees available to support our business model, we are grateful to our generous sponsors, donors and fans everywhere for their steadfast support through this turbulent time."

