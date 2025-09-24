American Ballet Theatre Brings ABTKIDS To Koch Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Ballet Theatre will welcome young audience members and their families to ABTKids on Saturday, November 1, at 11:00 A.M. at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Hosted by ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, this hour-long, family-friendly performance showcases the world-class dancers of ABT in selections from the Company’s repertoire, designed to introduce children to the magic of ballet.

The 2025 Fall ABTKids will include an abridged version of The Sleeping Beauty, Act III featuring ABT Company dancers, and a performance by ABT Studio Company dancers and students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

This performance marks the premiere of ABTKids at the Koch Theater, and Copeland’s first appearance with ABT following her retirement performance on October 22.

ASL interpretation will be provided.

A limited number of $175 VIP tickets are available for purchase that include premium seating, a souvenir gift bag, and a post-performance meet-and-greet with an ABT dancer. All other tickets for the ABTKids performance begin at $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-362-6000, in person at the Koch Theater Box Office, or online at ABT’s website.