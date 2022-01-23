Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre to Host Free Performance Broadcasts and Events

The Ailey Organization, which is committed to furthering the pioneering vision of its founder Alvin Ailey, continues to find ways to build community, inspire, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance with a new slate of digital programing. This in conjunction with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's national tour marking Artistic Director Robert Battle's 10th anniversary and 50 years of Cry.

Upcoming offerings include: Ailey All Access, a returning online initiative featuring a series of performance broadcasts January 31 - June 20; a virtual educational performance experience will introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey; Ailey Extension's dance and fitness classes program invites fans around the world to join in the dance with new workshops; and viewers are encouraged to explore the life and work of a brilliant and enigmatic genius through feature-length documentary portrait, AILEY.

Alvin Ailey's legacy lives on through in-person and virtual performances and programs of the entire organization. The trailblazer's life story is portrayed in AILEY, Jamila Wignot's powerful documentary told in Ailey's own words and featuring evocative archival footage and interviews with those who intimately knew him. The must-see documentary, which opened the 36th season of PBS American Masters is being re-broadcast (check local listings,pbs.org/ailey), and is also available to watch online for free through February 11. Visit pbs.org for more information to watch on the PBS Video app, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and more-or stream it on Hulu with your subscription. Following, tune into a free virtual panel discussion hosted by New Jersey Performing Arts Center featuring the filmmaker of AILEY and artistic directors from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, moderated by NY Times culture writer and Rutgers-Newark professor, Salamishah Tillet.

Beginning on January 31, Ailey All Access free programs, viewable on Ailey's YouTube, will debut on select Mondays through June and be available online for two-week period. The series will kick off with a celebration of Black History program showcasing former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Hope Boykin's r-Evolution, Dream., a work inspired by the sermons and speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. following a visit to Atlanta's Center for Civil and Human Rights during Ailey's annual U.S. tour. The large ensemble work melds creative storytelling, music by Ali Jackson, and historic and original writings recorded by Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr.

On February 14 celebrate Valentine's Day with Ailey and stream Robert Battle's swirling duet Unfold, evoking the tenderness and ecstasy in Gustave Charpentier's aria "Depuis Le Jour" sung by the incomparable Leontyne Price. Designed to capture the intensity of one's first love, what Battle describes as "that feeling that life stands still," the drama inherent in the piece is accentuated by the innovative approach to the romantic pas de deux.

Starting in February during Black History Month, a virtual school-time performance will be made available to students in tour cities to help introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey wherever they are. Filmed at New York City Center, the educational experience moderated by Artistic Director Robert Battle will welcome viewers behind the scenes to see the elements and hear from the people who create an Ailey experience. Special performances of classic works that Alvin Ailey created based upon his "blood memories" of growing up in rural Texas are featured with excerpts of Blues Suite and the must-see masterpiece Revelations.

In conjunction with National Criminal Justice Month, Ailey will unveil the streaming debut of Kyle Abraham's powerful Untitled America on February 28, which shines a light on the impact of the prison system on African-American families. Developed over three seasons, the work features interviews by those impacted by incarceration. Fusing many facets of dance vocabulary, Abraham's movement style is decidedly original and contains wealth of physical detail that resonates with the Ailey dancers' trademark versatility.

For further updates on the Ailey All Access series and schedule through June, click here.