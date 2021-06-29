Alonzo King LINES Dance Center Reopens For In-Person Classes, July 5

Alonzo King LINES Dance Center will begin offering in-person classes on Monday, July 5, in accordance with California's latest reopening guidelines. The LINES Dance Center's reopening will begin with an abbreviated schedule of classes, and continue to incorporate more offerings throughout the summer.

In addition, the LINES Dance Center will continue to offer a weekly schedule of virtual classes as well as a selection of hybrid classes (offered in-person and online simultaneously).

LINES Ballet's onsite staff and teachers are fully vaccinated. They will be adhering to onsite safety policies. While face coverings are no longer required for vaccinated individuals, they are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. The Center's Onsite Safety Policies can be reviewed at linesballet.org/visit

The full schedule of classes will be posted online. For the weeks of July 5 and July 12, classes will be offered as follows:

Mondays, 11am-12:30pm: Advanced/Professional Ballet with Laura O'Malley

Mondays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Horton with Victor Talledos

Mondays, 6-7pm: (Online Only) Egyptian Belly Dance with Monica Berini

Tuesdays, 11am-12:30pm: (Online Only) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Sandra Chinn

Tuesdays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Zena Rommett Floor-Barre® with Charles Torres

Wednesdays, 11am-12:30pm: Advanced/Professional Ballet with Laura O'Malley

Wednesdays, 6:00-7:15pm: (Online Only) Contemporary Jazz with Kelsey Lettko

Thursdays, 11am-12:30pm: (Online Only) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Sandra Chinn

Thursdays, 11:15am-12:45pm: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Brett Conway

Thursdays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Modern with Mary Carbonara

Thursdays, 6:30-8pm: (Online Only) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata

Fridays, 11am-12:30pm: (Hybrid) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Brett Conway

Fridays, 11:15am-12:45pm: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Daiane Lopes da Silva

Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am: Intermediate Contemporary with Mary Carbonara

Saturdays, 10-11:30am: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Brett Conway

Saturdays, 11:30am-1:30pm: Intermediate/Advanced Jazz with Lynn Brilhante

Saturdays, 12-1:30pm: Intermediate Ballet with Charles Torres

Saturdays, 1-3pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata

Sundays, 9:30-11am: (Hybrid) Basic Ballet Kathy Mata

Sundays, 10-11:30am: Professional Level Modern with Robert Moses

Sundays, 10-11:30am: Intermediate Ballet with Charles Torres

Sundays, 11:30am-1pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Jazz with Lynn Brilhante

Sundays, 11:30am-1pm: Intro to Dance with Sally Miramon

Sundays 1:30pm-3pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata