Alonzo King LINES Dance Center Reopens For In-Person Classes, July 5
Alonzo King LINES Dance Center will begin offering in-person classes on Monday, July 5, in accordance with California's latest reopening guidelines. The LINES Dance Center's reopening will begin with an abbreviated schedule of classes, and continue to incorporate more offerings throughout the summer.
In addition, the LINES Dance Center will continue to offer a weekly schedule of virtual classes as well as a selection of hybrid classes (offered in-person and online simultaneously).
LINES Ballet's onsite staff and teachers are fully vaccinated. They will be adhering to onsite safety policies. While face coverings are no longer required for vaccinated individuals, they are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. The Center's Onsite Safety Policies can be reviewed at linesballet.org/visit
The full schedule of classes will be posted online. For the weeks of July 5 and July 12, classes will be offered as follows:
Mondays, 11am-12:30pm: Advanced/Professional Ballet with Laura O'Malley
Mondays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Horton with Victor Talledos
Mondays, 6-7pm: (Online Only) Egyptian Belly Dance with Monica Berini
Tuesdays, 11am-12:30pm: (Online Only) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Sandra Chinn
Tuesdays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Zena Rommett Floor-Barre® with Charles Torres
Wednesdays, 11am-12:30pm: Advanced/Professional Ballet with Laura O'Malley
Wednesdays, 6:00-7:15pm: (Online Only) Contemporary Jazz with Kelsey Lettko
Thursdays, 11am-12:30pm: (Online Only) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Sandra Chinn
Thursdays, 11:15am-12:45pm: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Brett Conway
Thursdays, 4:30-5:45pm: (Online Only) Modern with Mary Carbonara
Thursdays, 6:30-8pm: (Online Only) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata
Fridays, 11am-12:30pm: (Hybrid) Advanced/Professional Ballet with Brett Conway
Fridays, 11:15am-12:45pm: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Daiane Lopes da Silva
Saturdays, 9:30-11:30am: Intermediate Contemporary with Mary Carbonara
Saturdays, 10-11:30am: (Hybrid) Intermediate/Advanced Ballet with Brett Conway
Saturdays, 11:30am-1:30pm: Intermediate/Advanced Jazz with Lynn Brilhante
Saturdays, 12-1:30pm: Intermediate Ballet with Charles Torres
Saturdays, 1-3pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata
Sundays, 9:30-11am: (Hybrid) Basic Ballet Kathy Mata
Sundays, 10-11:30am: Professional Level Modern with Robert Moses
Sundays, 10-11:30am: Intermediate Ballet with Charles Torres
Sundays, 11:30am-1pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Jazz with Lynn Brilhante
Sundays, 11:30am-1pm: Intro to Dance with Sally Miramon
Sundays 1:30pm-3pm: (Hybrid) Beginning Ballet with Kathy Mata
For an updated list of classes, visit www.linesballet.org