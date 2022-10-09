Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ailey II, The Next Generation Of Dance, Sets Out On US Tour Led by Francesca Harper

The tour will run from October 7 - February 25.

Register for Dance News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 09, 2022 Â 

Ailey II, The Next Generation Of Dance, Sets Out On US Tour Led by Francesca Harper

Ailey II, the next generation of dance, will embark on a 22-city United States tour October 7 - February 25 stretching from Miami, Florida to South Bend, Indiana to Tacoma, Washington. Following the tour, the renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars will return home for an annual New York season at The Ailey Citigroup Theater March 22 - April 2, 2023.

Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding and emerging choreographers. One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to expand the bridge from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, who took her first dance steps at the school where her mother was director from 1984-2010.

"I am excited for audiences far and near to experience the power and grace of these 12 superbly gifted dancers in remarkable works by a variety of powerful choreographic voices," said Artistic Director Francesca Harper. "It's an honor to lead Ailey II into its next era, keeping Alvin Ailey's legacy of artistry and generosity moving forward while nurturing the next generation of performing artists on a journey of discovery."

In the world premiere work mediAcation, former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish explores relationships and the nuances of communication. Six dancers use ropes and move in synch, creating intricate twists and beautiful lines before breaking away into three duets. Coupled with music by various artists, including Nicholas Britell and Alberto Iglesias, Roxas-Dobrish aims to capture the angst of a social media construct while also revealing the intense need to connect.

Robert Battle seamlessly meshes the foot stomping and hand gestures of the Baptist Church with classical Baroque idioms, setting seven dancers robed in white in a sustained burst of motion that builds to an ecstatic finale in Alleluia. Like Alvin Ailey before him, Battle takes inspiration from his church background in this dance of rebirth that parallels the new life Ailey II is embarking on in its next era.

Enemy in the Figure (excerpt) is the propulsive central section of William Forsythe's eponymous work. Originally created in Germany (1989) for his ensemble, Ballet Frankfurt, the full work has been performed in major venues across the globe. Thom Willem's percussive electronic score was an inspiration for the work's choreographic invention and the radical use of light and shadow in the original stage design. This excerpt puts the formidable dance skills of the Ailey II dancers on fine display, giving their craft and vitality an invigorating framework.

Francesca Harper's Freedom Series travels through a landscape of memories creating a series of vignettes that embody and imagine a hybrid world where memory strives to influence the future. Depicted through this futuristic lens, and developed in collaboration with the Ailey II dancers, Harper's work examines identity and community. With costumes by designer Elias Gurrola and a score featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic sounds, Freedom Series' unexpected twists and turns bridge tender moments to its intrinsic ferocity.

This season, seven new dancers-Spencer Everett, Jaryd Farcon, Maya Finman-Palmer, Patrick Gamble, Kali Marie Oliver, Tamia Strickland and Maggy van den Heuvel, who all trained at The Ailey School-join the five returning members Nicholas Begun, Meagan King, Christopher Taylor, Travon M. Williams and Rachel Yoo. Along with a world premiere and 2021-2022 returning favorites, Ailey II's touring repertory also includes PsÅ«khe by Andrea Miller, Saa Magni by Yannick Lebrun, Robert Battle's Takademe and The Hunt, as well as Revelations-the must-see masterpiece by Alvin Ailey himself.

For a full list of tour dates and tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202050Â®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alvinailey.org%2Fperformances-tickets%2Ftour-schedules%2Failey-ii-2022-23-tour?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Ailey II

Ailey II-Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's second company-is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II embodies Alvin Ailey's pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the country under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974-2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as she brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company. For more information, visit www.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii.





More Hot Stories For You


North Shore Civic Ballet Needs Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday AuctionNorth Shore Civic Ballet Needs Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday Auction
October 9, 2022

The new fall only just arrived and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing for its annual online holiday auction.Â  This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 48th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region of Massachusetts by supporting the auction.Â  The auction's proceeds support scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources.
2ND ANNUAL AMSTERDAM ECO-ARTS FESTIVAL Will Be Held This Month2ND ANNUAL AMSTERDAM ECO-ARTS FESTIVAL Will Be Held This Month
October 9, 2022

Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance, The Columbus-Amsterdam BID, and Love Your Street Tree Day will join forces to present the 2nd Annual Amsterdam Eco-Arts Festival on the Open Boulevards at Amsterdam Avenue between 109-110th Streets.
Ballet Kelowna Celebrates 20th Anniversary Season with ASPIRATIONSBallet Kelowna Celebrates 20th Anniversary Season with ASPIRATIONS
October 8, 2022

Ballet Kelowna will open its 20th anniversary season with an exhilarating mixed program,Â Aspirations, at theÂ Kelowna Community Theatre,Â November 4 + 5, 2022Â atÂ 7:30pm. A dynamic collection of short works by three virtuosic Canadian choreographers,Â AspirationsÂ offers audiences an evening of dazzling premieres and returning classics, including the world premiere of an uplifting and highly musical new work by award-winning choreographerÂ Robert Stephen.
Blakeley White-McGuire & Daniel Fetecua Soto to Dance THE TONGUE OF THE FLAME at Westbeth Studio TheaterBlakeley White-McGuire & Daniel Fetecua Soto to Dance THE TONGUE OF THE FLAME at Westbeth Studio Theater
October 8, 2022

THE TONGUE OF THE FLAME, the bold and raw dance/theater duet, conceived, co-choreographed, and performed by internationally acclaimed dancers DANIEL FETECUA SOTO and BLAKELEY WHITE-McGUIRE returns for performances November 18 & 19 at 7:30pm at the Westbeth Studio Theater.
IABD in Partnership with Dance Immersion to Present GLOBALLY CONNECTED Conference and Festival in JanuaryIABD in Partnership with Dance Immersion to Present GLOBALLY CONNECTED Conference and Festival in January
October 8, 2022

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) in partnership with dance Immersion will present the 33rd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance, Globally Connected: What Does Our Tomorrow Hold? on January 25-29, 2023 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto, Ontario, Canada.