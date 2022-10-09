Ailey II, The Next Generation Of Dance, Sets Out On US Tour Led by Francesca Harper

Ailey II, the next generation of dance, will embark on a 22-city United States tour October 7 - February 25 stretching from Miami, Florida to South Bend, Indiana to Tacoma, Washington. Following the tour, the renowned ensemble of 12 rising stars will return home for an annual New York season at The Ailey Citigroup Theater March 22 - April 2, 2023.

Ailey II, the celebrated second company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding and emerging choreographers. One of the most popular dance companies in the country, Ailey II combines a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. The company continues to expand the bridge from the studio to the stage for talented young performers from The Ailey School under the wings of Artistic Director Francesca Harper, who took her first dance steps at the school where her mother was director from 1984-2010.

"I am excited for audiences far and near to experience the power and grace of these 12 superbly gifted dancers in remarkable works by a variety of powerful choreographic voices," said Artistic Director Francesca Harper. "It's an honor to lead Ailey II into its next era, keeping Alvin Ailey's legacy of artistry and generosity moving forward while nurturing the next generation of performing artists on a journey of discovery."

In the world premiere work mediAcation, former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish explores relationships and the nuances of communication. Six dancers use ropes and move in synch, creating intricate twists and beautiful lines before breaking away into three duets. Coupled with music by various artists, including Nicholas Britell and Alberto Iglesias, Roxas-Dobrish aims to capture the angst of a social media construct while also revealing the intense need to connect.

Robert Battle seamlessly meshes the foot stomping and hand gestures of the Baptist Church with classical Baroque idioms, setting seven dancers robed in white in a sustained burst of motion that builds to an ecstatic finale in Alleluia. Like Alvin Ailey before him, Battle takes inspiration from his church background in this dance of rebirth that parallels the new life Ailey II is embarking on in its next era.

Enemy in the Figure (excerpt) is the propulsive central section of William Forsythe's eponymous work. Originally created in Germany (1989) for his ensemble, Ballet Frankfurt, the full work has been performed in major venues across the globe. Thom Willem's percussive electronic score was an inspiration for the work's choreographic invention and the radical use of light and shadow in the original stage design. This excerpt puts the formidable dance skills of the Ailey II dancers on fine display, giving their craft and vitality an invigorating framework.

Francesca Harper's Freedom Series travels through a landscape of memories creating a series of vignettes that embody and imagine a hybrid world where memory strives to influence the future. Depicted through this futuristic lens, and developed in collaboration with the Ailey II dancers, Harper's work examines identity and community. With costumes by designer Elias Gurrola and a score featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic sounds, Freedom Series' unexpected twists and turns bridge tender moments to its intrinsic ferocity.

This season, seven new dancers-Spencer Everett, Jaryd Farcon, Maya Finman-Palmer, Patrick Gamble, Kali Marie Oliver, Tamia Strickland and Maggy van den Heuvel, who all trained at The Ailey School-join the five returning members Nicholas Begun, Meagan King, Christopher Taylor, Travon M. Williams and Rachel Yoo. Along with a world premiere and 2021-2022 returning favorites, Ailey II's touring repertory also includes PsÅ«khe by Andrea Miller, Saa Magni by Yannick Lebrun, Robert Battle's Takademe and The Hunt, as well as Revelations-the must-see masterpiece by Alvin Ailey himself.

About Ailey II

Ailey II-Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's second company-is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II embodies Alvin Ailey's pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the country under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974-2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as she brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company. For more information, visit www.alvinailey.org/ailey-ii.