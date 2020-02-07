Youth Orchestra Students to Perform THRILL OF A LIFETIME Concert with Sarasota Orchestra

The future of great music is on display as pianist Marco Jimenez, 17, and clarinetist Lenora Galeziowski, 16, take the stage. These two students, the winners of the Edward & Ida Wilkof Young Artists Concerto Competition, will experience the "Thrill of a Lifetime" on February 29 as they appear as soloists with the Sarasota Orchestra.

Lenora Galeziowski, a junior at Braden River High School, has studied privately with Sarasota Orchestra clarinetist Laura Stephenson Petty for four years, since age 12. She will perform the first movement of Weber's Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor.

Marco Jimenez, now a two-time winner of the Young Artists Competition, is a homeschooled student in the 11th grade and plays both piano and violin. He is concertmaster of the Youth Philharmonic, but placed in the competition on the piano. He has studied piano with Mona MacPhail for over ten years, since age six. He will perform the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor alongside the Sarasota Orchestra on Saturday, February 29.

The "Thrill of a Lifetime" concert highlights Galeziowski and Jimenez reprising their competition-winning performances backed by the professional Sarasota Orchestra at the Riverview High School Performing Arts Center. The concert's finale features the Youth Philharmonic performing side-by-side with the musicians of the Sarasota Orchestra. Under the baton of maestro Jim Palmer, the Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave and Suppe's Poet and Peasant Overture.

concert is open to the public with tickets at $16.

The Sarasota Orchestra's Youth Orchestra Program includes eight ensembles of more than 300 youth from third grade through high school. Members of the Sarasota Orchestra and music teachers from nearby counties coach the ensembles.

When/Where:

February 29 at 7:30 p.m. - Riverview High School Performing Arts Center

How:

Call the box office at (941) 953-3434, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or purchase tickets at the concert.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You