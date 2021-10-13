Wet Ink Ensemble Releases Wet Ink Archive: 05 'Artists In Residence'

Wet Ink Ensemble has released the fifth edition of its online journal of adventurous music and conversation, the Wet Ink Archive: 05 "Artists in Residence." The issue includes Cymbals by Wet Ink percussionist Ian Antonio; Drilling by composer and saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock; and four new recordings by Wet Ink's 2021-22 Artists-in-Residence, bassoonist Katherine Young and bassist Nick Dunston, with an introduction by Wet Ink Co-director Eric Wubbels. Josh Modney, violinist and Co-director of Wet Ink, serves as Editor for Archive 05.

In Cymbals, Wet Ink percussionist Ian Antonio shares his experience and passion for contemporary cymbal playing in the context of the instrument's history. In addition to his over two decades of work with Wet Ink, he is a member of the percussion ensemble Talujon and a former founding member of the piano percussion quartet Yarn/Wire. Antonio explains that his cymbals survey is by no means complete, but that its purpose makes him feel connected to several thousand years of cymbal history. He says, "The specific setting in which cymbals are used has changed dramatically over the millennia - from sacred temples to the fields of battle, opera houses, dance halls, concert stages, and beyond. Cymbals are important features in all of these settings, though. They can mark important moments and keep time, but perhaps most importantly, whatever the setting or function, people use these mysterious vibrating metal discs known as cymbals for their ability to magically transform sound."

In Drilling, Ingrid Laubrock ruminates on the compositional and collaborative processes that went into her double album Dreamt Twice, Twice Dreamt (Intakt Records 2020). Laubrock, an experimental saxophonist and composer, is interested in exploring the borders between musical realms and creating multi-layered, dense and often evocative sound worlds. She was named "one of the most distinctive rising compositional voices" by Point Of Departure and a "fully committed saxophonist and visionary" by The New Yorker. In Drilling, she says, "What has perhaps become the most important part of making music with other people is a shared sense of passion, truth-seeking, friendship and mutual respect. If we want to live in a better world, we have to strive to become better people ourselves."

Wet Ink's inaugural Artists-in-Residence Katherine Young (composition/bassoon/improvisation) and Nick Dunston (composition/bass/improvisation) also shared four new recordings for Archive 05. The new Artist-in-Residence program provides an open platform for invited guest artists to work closely with the ensemble over the course of an entire season - creating new work for and with Wet Ink, performing with the ensemble, presenting their own solo projects and bands, and engaging with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way they find meaningful. Members of Wet Ink have worked together with Young and Dunston over the years in various ensembles and projects, and Wet Ink is thrilled both have the chance to spend some more focused time with their musical worlds this year, and to introduce their work to those members of our audience who may not have encountered it yet. Wet Ink also presents two 2021-22 AIR concerts at Scholes St. Studio in Brooklyn. AIR Concert 01: Katherine Young takes place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30pm and AIR Concert 02: Nick Dunston takes place on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:30pm.

The mission of Wet Ink Archive parallels that of the Ensemble: sharing the body of work generated within the group, celebrating the music of longtime collaborators, and providing a platform for emerging and underrepresented artists. Each issue includes three articles ranging from personal reflection to in-depth musical analysis, accompanied by newly released music and archival documentation.

