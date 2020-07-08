WQXR and WRTI Present THIS WEEK WITH YANNICK

WQXR, New York City's classical music station, and WRTI, Philadelphia's classical music and jazz station, have come together to launch "This Week with Yannick," an eight-week radio series hosted by acclaimed conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Nézet-Séguin -- Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Orchestre Métropolitain of Montreal -- has spent his career building connections between orchestras, singers, and audiences. Yannick now brings his passion for building connections through music outside of the concert hall and onto the airwaves..

As host and curator of "This Week with Yannick," Nézet-Séguin offers listeners an intimate listening experience through music and storytelling. Each episode centers around a singular theme, from love and friendship to spirituality and hope, and explores the myriad ways that the deepest connections in our lives can be expressed through music. Nézet-Séguin will share personal reflections and experiences, linking them with a range of classical performances from his own oeuvre and works that have sparked his own creativity.

The debut episode, launching July 12, is a biographical journey through Nézet-Séguin's development as a musician and conductor, exploring some of his major influences and collaborations from childhood through the present. This first episode will include performances by the Vienna Philharmonic, Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitan of Montreal, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, and soprano Suzie LeBlanc.

"Communing with an audience has been an integral part of my musical life since I began conducting in Montreal," said Yannick Nézet-Séguin. "The opportunity to reach audiences virtually is particularly meaningful to me during this socially distant time, and I look forward to bringing music, and personal context, to listeners around the world each week with this new series."

"I've admired Yannick's work for a long time, so it's a thrill to be working with him on "This Week with Yannick,"" said Matt Abramovitz, Vice President of Programming, WQXR. "He is such a compelling presence onstage and that same dynamism and passion comes through loud and clear on the radio. I think listeners will feel an instant connection to his voice, his stories and his profound insights into classical music."

"Yannick's warm and engaging personality is magnetic and just one of many great strengths he brings to Philadelphia and the classical music world," said Bill Johnson, General Manager, WRTI. "This special series offers listeners a deeper connection with Yannick -- beyond their weekly experience hearing The Philadelphia Orchestra in Concert on WRTI hosted by Gregg Whiteside. Our partnership with WQXR makes this project even more exciting since it's an example of how public media music stations can work together to create greater value and impact for the artists, communities, and music we champion every day."

"This Week with Yannick" airs on WQXR in NYC and WRTI in Philadelphia every Sunday at 12pm beginning July 12 through August 30. The series is produced by Merrin Lazyan, producer of the critically acclaimed podcast Aria Code.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

