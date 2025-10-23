Violoncello Society Honors Aldo Parisot with Tribute Concert Featuring Yale Cellos and VCS Student Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Violoncello Society, Inc. (VCS), under the leadership of President Kate Dillingham, presented a special tribute concert honoring the late legendary cello pedagogue Aldo Parisot on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

The evening brought together students, alumni, and colleagues of Parisot for a program celebrating his indelible influence on generations of cellists. Performers included The Yale Cellos, led by Professors Paul Watkins and Ole Akahoshi, and the VCS Student Cello Ensemble, with Dillingham debuting a new composition written for the occasion.

The program featured works by Bach, Schubert, Piazzolla, Klengel, Vivaldi, Fauré, Poulenc, Lehár, and Lincke, culminating in Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos performed by Watkins and Akahoshi with The Yale Cellos.

“Mr. Parisot’s influence on generations of cellists cannot be overstated,” said Dillingham. “This concert was both a tribute and a celebration—a chance for students, alumni, and colleagues to honor his artistry and continue the tradition he inspired.”

About Aldo Parisot (1918–2018)

A renowned performer, recording artist, and educator, Aldo Parisot served on the Yale School of Music faculty for more than six decades. He founded The Yale Cellos in 1983, building it into an internationally recognized ensemble. His students now perform and teach around the world, continuing his legacy of passion, precision, and dedication to the cello.

About the Violoncello Society, Inc.

Founded in 1956, the Violoncello Society of New York fosters community among cellists through concerts, masterclasses, and educational programs. The organization provides opportunities for artists of all levels to perform, collaborate, and celebrate the cello’s artistic legacy.

Board members include Kate Dillingham (President), Robert Reed (Vice President), and Lyra Harada (Secretary), alongside Laura Andrade, Stacey Krim, Eric Lee, Thomas Mesa, Bruno Price, Domenic Sabol, Sara Sant’Ambrogio, Jeffrey Solow, Michael Viljoen, and Miho Weber.

For more information, visit vcsnewyork.org.