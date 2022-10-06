Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The new star-studded Autumn season features Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Her Ensemble, Alexandra Whittingham, Esther Abrami, Plínio Fernandes, and more.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Violinist Roberts Balanas to Perform at OMEARA This Saturday

After a run of ten sold-out shows across London, through the noise are set to launch the next season of their crowdfunded concert series, noisenights, at OMEARA, London Bridge this Saturday.

Their new star-studded Autumn season features Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Her Ensemble, Alexandra Whittingham, Esther Abrami, Plínio Fernandes, Roberts Balanas, and Harry Baker performing in clubs and gig-venues around the country.

The season opens with virtuoso Latvian violinist Roberts Balanas performing a solo set in iconic gig venue OMEARA. Set up by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons in 2016, OMEARA has hosted the likes of The Pretenders, The Maccabees, and Biffy Clyro, but noisenights will be the first classical show in the venue.

Roberts soared to fame after Sir Elton John praised a violin cover of his hit song 'I'm Still Standing', describing the performance as "fantastic".

"I was recently sent this video by Roberts Balanas and I thought it was so fantastic, I just had to share it with you all," Sir Elton tweeted. "It's far too good to go to waste. I hope to one day get the opportunity to meet you and see you perform in person". Sir Elton was so impressed with the rendition that he personally gave Roberts a call, an experience the violinist described as "absolutely incredible."

As part of a new movement to take classical stars out of the concert hall, noisenights have brought performers from across the globe to grass-roots music venues. After crowdfunding ten shows in London over the past year, audiences around the country will now get the chance to see award-winning musicians in their local club, pub or music hall.

Using a unique crowdfunding platform to stay affordable and accessible, through the noise have so far hosted stars from Jess Gillam to Laura van der Heijden in spaces ranging from a bar in a car park to an underground speakeasy. Their platform allows the public to become 'backers' in return for tickets to their chosen event and priority booking for future events. Each night is confirmed when it is fully funded, ensuring that only concerts that are popular go ahead.

noisenight10 with Roberts Balanas has been fully funded, and there are limited tickets remaining. Find out more at throughthenoise.co.uk/noisenight10.





