VIDEO: Watch Daniil Trifonov and NY Philharmonic String Quartet Perform in a Video Introduced by Alec Baldwin

The New York Philharmonic has released footage from Daniil Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet's New York premiere of Trifonov's Quintetto concertante, from a concert at the 92nd Street Y in December 2019.

Alec Baldwin interviews Trifonov to open the broadcast. Daniil Trifonov is the New York Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence.

