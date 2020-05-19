Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Daniil Trifonov and NY Philharmonic String Quartet Perform in a Video Introduced by Alec Baldwin
The New York Philharmonic has released footage from Daniil Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet's New York premiere of Trifonov's Quintetto concertante, from a concert at the 92nd Street Y in December 2019.
Alec Baldwin interviews Trifonov to open the broadcast. Daniil Trifonov is the New York Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence.
Check out the video below!