VIDEO: Watch Daniil Trifonov and NY Philharmonic String Quartet Perform in a Video Introduced by Alec Baldwin

Article Pixel May. 19, 2020  

The New York Philharmonic has released footage from Daniil Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet's New York premiere of Trifonov's Quintetto concertante, from a concert at the 92nd Street Y in December 2019.

Alec Baldwin interviews Trifonov to open the broadcast. Daniil Trifonov is the New York Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence.

