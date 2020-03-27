VIDEO: New York Youth Symphony Performs Mahler from Home

The New York City-based New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) Orchestra, led by Music Director Michael Repper, is made up of young musicians ages 12-22 from throughout the New York region. The orchestra had to cancel its spring concert at Carnegie Hall due to the virus crisis, but in a moving display of hope, community and resilience, 71 members came together virtually from home isolation to perform this uplifting movement from Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "Titan." The video, which was edited by NYYS violinist Raina Tung (whose 18th birthday is today), is now available to watch and share

Check it out below!

Founded in 1963, the New York Youth Symphony is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, National Sawdust, Joe's Pub, and TheTimesCenter, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.

All of NYYS's programs - Orchestra, Jazz, Chamber Music, Composition, Musical Theater Songwriting, and Conducting - are moving to online curriculum this spring, including seminars, practice and listening assignments, and masterclasses, to keep NYYS students musically active, engaged, and looking ahead to next season. Online seminars and master classes that are open to the public will be announced as they are scheduled. Meanwhile, the NYYS has launched a new social distancing, social media practice challenge for its students using the hashtag #PleaseDontStopTheMusic. Students will send video of themselves taking various practice challenges issued by their program directors, which NYYS will share via social media. Follow NYYS on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to view the challenge results.

The NYYS is committed to partnering with traditionally underrepresented communities to create pathways for young people to find their way to music, and to a life in music. These community partnerships go beyond the stage to in-school residencies, free community concerts, and family involvement, and make music accessible to a wider and more diverse audience. The NYYS partners with organizations including the Harmony Program, Harlem School for the Arts, SongSpace, Maestra, the Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, Interlochen Arts Academy, BMI and ASCAP, plus offers fellowships to its current students and alumni/ae through the Vargas-Vetter/Ukena, Van Lier, and Orpheus Arts Management programs.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You