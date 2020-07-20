Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Members of the NSO Perform an Outdoor Concert
Join the musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform from their homes to yours, with NSO @ Home!
This week's performance features NSO Principal Hornist Abel Pereira, NSO Hornist Markus Osterlund, NSO Violinist Angelia Cho, musicians from Sound Impact, and NSO Youth Fellowship Harpist Sophie Kim.
The concert features works by Beethoven, Mozart and more! Hosted by Marissa Regni, NSO Principal Second Violin.
Check out the video below!
