VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Isabel Leonard

Isabel Leonard first graced the Carnegie Hall stage in 2005 as a participant in Marilyn Horne's series of master classes. Her varied repertoire ranges from operas by Vivaldi to Nico Muhly, from Spanish art songs to treasures from the American Songbook.

Joined by soprano Janai Brugger and pianist Emanuel Ax, Leonard performs and discusses her many musical interests with Living the Classical Life's Zsolt Bognár.

Check out the video below!

