VIDEO: Kennedy Center's THE STRING THING Begins Performanes November 7
Bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written.
Step right up to this daring double act of classical fun!
Bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written.
You'll never hear a word out of them during the concert, but with instruments in hand and a trunk full of gags, this "silent" comedic tag-team presents a hilarious program of music and mayhem.
Check out the trailer here!
Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Wants to Know How You Will Vote on Tuesday
- VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- BWW Exclusive: Watch Nina West's Halloween Parody of 'Hello' from THE BOOK OF MORMON
- VIDEO: Bette Midler Shares Her HOCUS POCUS Fake Teeth on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS