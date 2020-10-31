Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kennedy Center's THE STRING THING Begins Performanes November 7

Bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written.

Oct. 31, 2020  

Step right up to this daring double act of classical fun!

Bassist Paul DeNola and violinist Heather LeDoux Green introduce young audiences to some of the greatest music ever written.

You'll never hear a word out of them during the concert, but with instruments in hand and a trunk full of gags, this "silent" comedic tag-team presents a hilarious program of music and mayhem.

Check out the trailer here!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


