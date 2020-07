Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York Philharmonic Teaching Artist Justin Hines shows you how to make percussion instruments out of everyday objects found in most kitchens.

Check out the video below!

The Philharmonic challenges all who watch to make music for the Kitchen Percussion Challenge, and email their videos to VYC@nyphil.org.

For more information visit http://nyphil.org.

