VIDEO: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra Perform For Remembrance Day

A new unique collaboration between the Israel Philharmonic and the Rotterdam Philharmonic marks the memorial days of the two countries: the Netherlands' National Remembrance Day for the fallen of the Second World War, the Israeli Holocaust Day and the Israeli Memorial Day for the Fallen.

Thirty-one musicians joined pianist and conductor Lahav Shani, Chief conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic and Music Director Designate of the Israel Philharmonic, to perform an excerpt from Mozart's last piano concerto.

