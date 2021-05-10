Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At New York Philharmonic's First Performance For An Audience Since March 2020

The New York Philharmonic performed for the first time in front of an audience in over a year.

May. 10, 2021  

These are the first notes of a concert 400 days in the making. Caroline Shaw's "Entr'acte" opened the New York Philharmonic's first performance for an audience since March 10, 2020 as part of The Shed's series "An Audience With..."

This program also featured Sibelius's "Rakastava (The Lover)" and Richard Strauss's "Metamorphosen," led by conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen.

The full performance is available on NYPhil+, today!

Check out a clip of the concert below!

