VIDEO: Get A First Look At New York Philharmonic's First Performance For An Audience Since March 2020

These are the first notes of a concert 400 days in the making. Caroline Shaw's "Entr'acte" opened the New York Philharmonic's first performance for an audience since March 10, 2020 as part of The Shed's series "An Audience With..."

This program also featured Sibelius's "Rakastava (The Lover)" and Richard Strauss's "Metamorphosen," led by conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen.

The full performance is available on NYPhil+, today!

Check out a clip of the concert below!