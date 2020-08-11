VIDEO: Angélique Kidjo Performs 'Malaika' From LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song was originally performed on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL April 28, 2020.

Angélique Kidjo and Dominic James performed "Malaika" during Live with Carnegie Hall on April 28, 2020.

Check out the video below!

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs that connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You