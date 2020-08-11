Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Angélique Kidjo Performs 'Malaika' From LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL

Article Pixel

The song was originally performed on LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL April 28, 2020.  

Aug. 11, 2020  

Angélique Kidjo and Dominic James performed "Malaika" during Live with Carnegie Hall on April 28, 2020.

Check out the video below!

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs that connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • San Francisco Playhouse Announces August Live Streaming Events
  • Ragazzi Boys Chorus Begins Virtual Rehearsals for Fall 2020
  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen