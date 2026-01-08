Bridgehampton Chamber Music Unveils 2026 Spring Concert Series Lineup

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bridgehampton Chamber Music will present its annual BCM Spring series with three Saturday concerts featuring chamber music programs spanning classical, romantic, and American repertoire. All performances will take place at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, the longtime home of the festival.

The series will open with a concert by the Galvin Cello Quartet, which will perform arrangements for four cellos of works by Mussorgsky, Schumann, and Gershwin, alongside a contemporary work by André Mehmari written specifically for the ensemble. The quartet’s program will include Pictures at an Exhibition, Kinderszenen, Three Preludes, and Forrobodó.

The second program, titled Rhapsody in Blue: A Gershwin Evening, will focus on the music of George Gershwin, presented in piano four-hand arrangements and chamber versions. Pianists Michael Stephen Brown and Albert Cano Smit, joined by clarinetist Todd Palmer, will perform An American in Paris, Rhapsody in Blue, and Three Preludes. The concert will also include the world premiere of a new work by Brown, commissioned by Bridgehampton Chamber Music.

The spring series will conclude with Heavenly Trios, a program featuring chamber works by Haydn, Brahms, and Robert Kahn. The performance will feature flutist Marya Martin, Artistic Director of Bridgehampton Chamber Music, alongside pianist Shai Wosner, violinist Stella Chen, and cellist Clive Greensmith.

All BCM Spring concerts will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Bridgehampton Chamber Music has also introduced an upgraded ticketing system for the series, allowing patrons to select their seats in advance.

Founded in 1984, Bridgehampton Chamber Music is the longest-running classical music festival on Long Island and now presents concerts across summer, spring, and autumn seasons.

Tickets for BCM Spring concerts are available in multiple price tiers, including student tickets, through Bridgehampton Chamber Music.