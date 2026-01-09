LIMEHOF to Host a Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York Violin Master Class

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will host a Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of New York Violin Master Class with world renowned violinist and Stony Brook University professor Dr. Joanna Kaczorowska on Wednesday, February 11th at 7 p.m. The class will be held at LIMEHOF's Stony Brook location.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra to present this inspiring master class with the extraordinary Dr. Joanna Kaczorowska, furthering our shared mission to educate, inspire, and empower the next generation of musicians," said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham.

The two-hour event is free and open to the public. This event does not include access to LIMEHOF exhibits. Violin students of all ages are welcome, but this class is specifically geared towards students in grades 4-12. Advanced registration is required. To register, please use this link: https://form.jotform.com/myony/Joanna-Kaczorowska-Masterclass-2026.

The structure of the class will feature individual violin performances (four players selected in advance by audition), and each player will receive coaching on stage from Dr. Kaczorowska before moving on to the next performer. The instruction will focus on skills that every violinist needs to master.

"The goal is to build a violin community beyond our 200+ MYO violinists so they can learn from each other and from community musical leaders like Dr. Kaczorowska," said MYO Executive Director Anthea Jackson.

Other instrumentalists and the public are welcome to attend the class, but the focus will be on violin technique and repertoire. This unique class is an educational session where advanced violin students receive instruction from an expert teacher who is also an internationally renowned performer. The focus will be on refining technique, interpretation, and performance skills before a live audience. Benefits to the performer and audience include expert guidance, peer learning, and networking. There will also be a Q&A opportunity towards the end of the class.

Dr. Joanna Kaczorowska is the Director of Undergraduate Performance at Stony Brook University. She is acclaimed as an enormously accomplished violinist who has performed with leading artists, including the Emerson String Quartet, Yo-Yo Ma, and Itzhak Perlman.