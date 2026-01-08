Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, And Henry Cho Bring AN EVENING WITH THE GRAND OLE OPRY To Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall will present AN EVENING WITH THE GRAND OLE OPRY on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The program will feature Grand Ole Opry members Scotty McCreery, Rhonda Vincent, and Henry Cho, along with Grammy Award–nominated duo The War and Treaty, with additional artists to be announced.

The performance is part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival and coincides with the Grand Ole Opry’s centennial year. The concert will mark the Opry’s fourth headlining appearance at Carnegie Hall.

The Grand Ole Opry first appeared at Carnegie Hall in 1947 under the banner Ernest Tubb and the Grand Ole Opry Stars, followed by a benefit concert in 1961 headlined by Patsy Cline. The Opry’s most recent Carnegie Hall appearance took place in 2005 in celebration of its 80th anniversary, featuring a lineup that included Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood, and longtime Opry members Charley Pride, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bill Anderson.

About the Artists

Scotty McCreery rose to prominence in 2011 after winning the tenth season of American Idol and becoming the youngest male artist and first country artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart with Clear as Day. He has since released multiple platinum- and gold-certified albums and singles, earned seven No. 1 country hits, and received honors including ACM New Artist of the Year, CMT Music Awards, BMI Awards, and induction into both the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

Rhonda Vincent is a Grammy Award–winning bluegrass artist and longtime Grand Ole Opry member, widely recognized for her work as a vocalist, mandolinist, and bandleader of The Rage. With numerous IBMA awards and decades of recordings, Vincent has played a significant role in shaping contemporary bluegrass while maintaining its traditional roots.

Henry Cho is a comedian whose television credits include appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, and Bob Hope’s Young Comedians Special. He has hosted NBC’s Friday Night Videos, released a one-hour Comedy Central special, and served as keynote entertainer for the Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner.

Founded in 2014 by Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War and Treaty have received multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations and have been recognized by organizations including the Americana Music Association and the Grand Ole Opry. The duo has earned acclaim for blending gospel, soul, folk, and country influences.

About United in Sound: America at 250

Running from January through July 2026, United in Sound: America at 250 is a Carnegie Hall festival examining the breadth of American music 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The festival includes more than 35 concerts spanning genres such as classical, jazz, country, bluegrass, R&B, hip-hop, Broadway, and film music, featuring artists, ensembles, and orchestras from across the United States.

Ticket Information

AN EVENING WITH THE GRAND OLE OPRY will take place Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Tickets are available through carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. Artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.