New York Philharmonic Performance At Radio City Will Feature Works By Bernstein, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin And More

The New York Philharmonic has announced programming for the famed orchestra's debut performance at Radio City Music Hall. Including beloved classics from the orchestral repertoire with works from Bernstein, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin and more, the one-night-only performance will celebrate the two iconic New York institutions' first collaboration. The performance, conducted by Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate Gustavo Dudamel, will mark the first concert to utilize Radio City Music Hall's groundbreaking new Sphere Immersive Sound system, where the philharmonic will be heard like never before. This one-night-only performance will take place on Sunday, January 25 at 7:00pm and tickets are on sale now.

The special performance is set to open with Leonard Bernstein's Wonderful Town Overture and the elegant Waltz from Act I of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. The program then features Julia Adolphe's majestical Underneath the Sheen, Josef Strauss' Winterlust Polka and Johann Strauss II's On the Beautiful Blue Danube. Cinematic and theatrical moments come to life with Bernard Herrmann's A Night Piece from Taxi Driver, Leonard Bernstein's Times Square: 1944 from On the Town, Jessie Montgomery's Strum, and George Gershwin's An American in Paris.



The New York Philharmonic plays a leading cultural role in New York City, the United States, and the world, connecting with millions of music lovers each season through live concerts in New York and beyond, as well as broadcasts, recordings, and education programs. Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States and one of the oldest orchestras in the world. Dudamel became the NY Phil's Tang Music & Artistic Director Designate in September 2025, and will begin his tenure as Tang Music & Artistic Director in the autumn of 2026. Notable figures who have conducted the Philharmonic include Tchaikovsky, Richard Strauss, Stravinsky, and Copland. Distinguished conductors who have served as Music Director include Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.



Sphere Immersive Sound uses next-generation 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis technology to transform how audio is delivered. The result is controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences – whether you're in the front row of the orchestra or the back of the third mezzanine, the audio experience, including the volume, is the same. Consistent audio levels from point of origin to destination provides each audience member with an exceptional listening experience – it's headphone-quality sound without the headphones. With more than 7,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers, this technology will substantially improve the audience experience at Radio City, and provide artists and engineers with greater programming control and flexibility – including the ability to spatialize audio, sending different sounds to distinct points in the theater.