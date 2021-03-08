Twelfth Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award Announced

The Solti Foundation U.S. revealed today the twelfth recipient of the organization's major grant, The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. Given annually to a single promising American conductor 38 years of age or younger, The Sir Georg Solti Fellow, as it is also called, provides career guidance, industry connections, and a cash purse of $30,000 to allow grant recipients to further hone their skills.

Announced by Foundation Board Chair Penny Van Horn and Elizabeth Buccheri, Artistic and Awards Committee Chair from their respective homes, the grant continues to help up-and-coming leaders of tomorrow.

For over two decades, the Foundation has diligently helped American conductors in the early stages of their careers. A recipient of The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award may use the financial portion of the grant in various ways to specifically advance his/her career, whether it be further studies, language study, purchases of scores, or travel. The Foundation's Board of Directors comprises experts from all areas of the classical music industry, and therefore the Award also brings door-opening introductions within the industry and valuable access to professional mentors.

Ms. Van Horn stated, "The unanticipated challenges created by the pandemic have affected everyone worldwide. It has been difficult for the arts industry and especially for our young musicians. The Solti Foundation U.S. is honored to be able to continue its work and to support young conductors during this time. We look forward to returning to concert halls, opera houses and theaters enjoying live music and performances. Our mission is to identify, support and promote emerging conductors as they launch their classical careers. In doing so they continue to have the opportunity to demonstrate their musicianship, leadership, and full potential to the best possible audience.

"It is my pleasure to announce Gemma New as the 2021 recipient of The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. We have observed Gemma for several years and have been impressed with her growth and development. Congratulations Gemma! We will be excited to see where your obvious talent takes you."

Ms. Buccheri added, "With these young conducting applicants, we first look for skills on the podium. We then look for passion and the ability to communicate through the music. These are just some of the qualities that Sir Georg exhibited throughout his long career. Gemma New is a wonderful example of Solti's belief in the power of music, and it has been a joy to watch her grow in musical depth and presence over the past several seasons since she first became a recipient of a Foundation Career Assistance Award. Congratulations Gemma."