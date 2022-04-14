Timothy Michael Powell Named Director Of Special Projects And Conductor At MidAmerica Productions

Timothy Michael Powell from Atlanta, Georgia, has been appointed MidAmerica Productions' (MAP) new Director of Special Projects and Conductor. He will begin his work on Monday, May 11, 2022.

Mr. Powell came into the role at MAP's executive director and principal conductor Tim Sharp's recommendation. "I have been very fortunate to work closely for many years with Tim Sharp, who asked me to consider joining the MidAmerica team!" Mr. Powell wrote. "Having been a participant in multiple MAP concerts at Carnegie, I'm just thrilled to be coming onboard as Director of Special Projects and Conductor. For me, being in Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center on a regular basis is just a dream come true, and I am particularly excited about developing new and innovative programming there, as well in fantastic venues throughout the world!"

In his new role, Mr. Powell will be working closely with Tim Sharp on matters related to general concert season development in Carnegie Hall and abroad. He will also have the opportunity to conduct classical works as well as his own compositions in concert, and he will be seeking out other composers to afford them the same opportunity. Finally, Mr. Powell will be spearheading the development of new instrumental concert series at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center featuring distinguished wind ensembles, orchestras, and bands, including the presentation of a National Youth Wind Ensemble and a National Youth Symphony Orchestra led by high-profile conductors.

Timothy Michael Powell, Director of Special Projects and Conductor at Mid America Productions is a conductor, composer, and clinician - but not always in that order. As a composer, he has been called "a skilled composer who understands the voice in all stages of development" by New York Concert reviews. His compositions eclectically span stylistic genres and include multiple appearances as both conductor and composer at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. He is published by Hal Leonard, Gentry, Alliance, Zintzo, Musica Russica, MorningStar, and MusicSpoke. As a clinician and educator, Timothy was one of only 25 people named a Semi-finalist for the 2016 Grammy Music Educator Award, was named a 1999 National Choristers Guild Scholar, and a 2002 Fulbright Scholar to Bulgaria. He is active as a festival clinician and adjudicator, and his ongoing scholarly activities include research into emerging digital publishing, digital rehearsal platforms, and the life and works of Dobri Hristov, the "Father of Bulgarian Choral Music." Since 2016, he has authored the Sacred Music Choral Reviews column for the ACDA Choral Journal. As both a choral and orchestral conductor, Timothy's ensembles have appeared by peer-reviewed invitation at numerous MEA and ACDA conferences, and in 2012 he won the American Prize in Choral Performance. Timothy holds a DMA in Conducting from the University of South Carolina and his Bachelors and Masters degrees with honors from Belmont University, where he studied conducting and viola performance. He enjoys active memberships in ASCAP, Pi Kappa Lambda, NAfME, CCCO, and ACDA. Visit www.TimothyMichaelPowell.com.