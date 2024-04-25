Thirty Orchestras Join League Of American Orchestras Consortium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thirty orchestras from across the United States will take part in the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, the League and American Composers Orchestra (ACO) have announced. This national consortium ensures that new works by women and nonbinary composers will receive multiple performances throughout the country. The consortium’s initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced, with more than fifty orchestras applying for the additional twenty-four spots.



The six composers participating in the new consortium are Brittany J. Green, Moni (Jasmine) Guo, Karena Ingram, Chelsea Komschlies, Marina López, and Meilina Tsui. The consortium is comprised of the following orchestra-composer pairs (lead orchestras in bold):



Amarillo Symphony (TX) – Brittany Green

Arapahoe Philharmonic/Symphony of the Rockies (CO) – Meilina Tsui

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra (AR) – Marina López

Asheville Symphony (NC) – Karena Ingram

Bangor Symphony Orchestra (ME) – Jasmine Guo

Canton Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Meilina Tsui

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra (OH) – Marina López

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) – Jasmine Guo

Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra (NC) – Brittany Green

Grand Rapids Symphony (MI) – Marina López

Grant Park Music Festival (IL) – Chelsea Komschlies

Jacksonville Symphony (FL) – Brittany Green

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Meilina Tsui

Lexington Philharmonic (KY) – Jasmine Guo

Lima Symphony Orchestra (OH) – Chelsea Komschlies

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LA) – Karena Ingram

Memphis Symphony Orchestra (TN) – Karena Ingram

Monterey Symphony (CA) – Marina López

Artis–Naples, Naples Philharmonic (FL) – Meilina Tsui

National Symphony Orchestra (DC) – Karena Ingram

Oregon Symphony (OR) – Brittany Green

Pacific Symphony (CA) – Meilina Tsui

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) – Chelsea Komschlies

Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) – Karena Ingram

Richmond Symphony (VA) – Jasmine Guo

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (MO) – Jasmine Guo

South Bend Symphony Orchestra (IN) – Marina López

Tucson Symphony Orchestra (AZ) – Chelsea Komschlies

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VT) – Chelsea Komschlies

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WI) – Brittany Green



Four of the initial premieres have been scheduled, with additional performances to be announced:



Karena Ingram’s new work will be premiered by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Robert Moody conducting, on May 17 and 18, 2025



Chelsea Komschlies’s new work will be premiered by the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Music Director José Luis Gomez conducting, on February 1 and 2, 2025



Marina López’s new work will be premiered by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Lidiya Yankovskaya conducting, on January 10 and 11, 2025



Meilina Tsui’s new work will be premiered by the Naples Philharmonic, Music Director* Alexander Shelley conducting, on December 13 and 14, 2024 (*Music Director Designate through the 2023-24 season)



The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages.



Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program. Orchestras participating in the consortium demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities, and orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts, and to support composer attendance at performances and local educational and community events.



The Virginia B. Toulmin Orchestral Commissions Program is linked to EarShot, an initiative of American Composers Orchestra in collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA. The six commission recipients were selected from women and nonbinary composers who have participated in EarShot reading sessions.



The composer cohort meets annually at the League's National Conference, taking place this year in Houston, June 6-8, 2024. This year, EarShot Readings will be held in conjunction with the Conference, featuring ROCO at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, June 4-7, and culminating in a performance of the works on June 6, from 9:30am to 12:30pm. One work will be chosen by ROCO to be performed as part of a public concert given by ROCO on June 7 at 11am and live streamed for free on ROCO.org, YouTube, and Facebook. This concert is sponsored by the Albert and Margaret Alkek Foundation, the Carol Franc Buck Foundation, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and BMI.