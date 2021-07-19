The Wallis Presents Heidi Duckler Dance In World Premiere Of THE CHANDELIER

Live dance returns to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with the world premiere of Heidi Duckler Dance's The Chandelier, a site-specific work choreographed and directed by company Founder/Artistic Director Heidi Duckler, running four nights, Thursday August 12 to Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 8 pm, on The Wallis' outdoor stage.

Taking the audience on an epic journey, The Chandelier, created for The Wallis, is based on a novel of the same title by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector, which was hailed by The New York Times for its "undeniable quantity of genius (and) heart-stopping payoff." Duckler animates the book's interior monologues and devises characters from odd fragments of dialogue to create a moving portrait of a family living amid the ruins of a colonial society. Through layers of imagery, acts of repetition and audience engagement, Duckler explores the contrasting ideas of impermanence and the irrevocable. Los Angeles-based Heidi Ducker Dance is noted for creating ephemeral place-based performances that transform non-traditional spaces. LA Weekly proclaims, "Many choreographers intermittently offer site-specific work in L.A., but when it comes to Heidi Duckler Dance, nobody does it better."

"Heidi Ducker Dance, a Los Angeles treasure, has helped expand the dance genre with its unique site-specific work," states The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "The unexpected locations in which the company performs become compelling central figures in their work. We are excited that Heidi has set The Chandelier at The Wallis, which will, no doubt, showcase the landmark venue as a performance space in a fascinating new light."

Internationally acclaimed Heidi Duckler Dance, founded in 1985 by Duckler, has created memorable and captivating dance experiences in extraordinary locations for over three decades. Building communities and cultivating partnerships through the performing arts, Heidi Duckler Dance produces immersive art experiences in nontraditional places - from laundromats and abandoned warehouses to subway terminals and the Los Angeles Police Academy. The company's performances and outreach programs provide creative learning opportunities in diverse neighborhoods that redefine the relationship between audience and art.

For safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets to Heidi Duckler Dance, $50, are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm) or email Tickets@Wallis.org.