The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Announces National Young Artist Concerto Competition

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra begins its 27th Annual Young Artist Concerto Competition with a National Call for Entries, announced today by VSO Executive Director Dr. Igor Shakhman. Based in Vancouver, WA and now in its 42nd season, the VSO has been a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest's arts community providing world-class orchestra and chamber music performances, promoting young musicians, and opening doors to classical music for young audiences. Now for the first time, the competition is open to entries from all 50 states.

Every season, two of the best attended and most eagerly anticipated events in Southwest Washington are the VSO Young Artist Concerto Competition Finals and the performances of the three winning contestants with the orchestra under the baton of internationally renowned conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons.

This year, in an effort to accommodate the growing demand of the Young Artist Concerto Competition, the VSO is expanding the pool of eligible candidates to all 50 states. VSO is also increasing the amount of prize money for all winners in each category: Gold Medalists - $5,000 each; Silver Medalists - $2,000 each and Bronze Medalists - $1,000 each.

Applications must be received no later than August 1, 2021. Complete information and application forms are available at vancouversymphony.org

Students of 18 years of age or under as of January 1, 2022 who are citizens or legal residents of the United States of America are eligible to compete in the categories of piano, strings and woodwinds/brass. Following the initial judging of application video links, the three top candidates in each category (nine total) will compete on October 17th, 2021 in front of an audience in Vancouver, WA for the prizes of $5,000 for first place, $2000 for second place and $1000 for third place. First place winners then perform their winning selections with Maestro Brotons and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in the January 22 and 23, 2022 concerts at Skyview Concert Hall.