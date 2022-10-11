The Symphonia's December Concert Will Feature Multimedia Symphony About Climate Change

The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its 'Inspired, Naturally' season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton. Each concert within the series is inspired by one of the earth's natural elements, and the theme for this performance is 'EARTH.' Alastair Willis will be principal conductor and Kinman Azmeh will be the clarinet soloist.

This concert will take in all the wonders of the Earth. Beginning at Fingal's Cave off the west coast of Scotland with Mendelssohn's evocative Hebrides Overture, The Symphonia will begin with a mesmerizing visit to Syria with internationally renowned clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, and conclude with 'Terra Nostra,' the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard that combines stunning visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change.

'Inspired Naturally' was inspired by Terra Nostra, an award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard and produced by Earth Creative that combines mind-blowing visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change. The film will serve as the backdrop for The Symphonia's December concert.

Information on flex-subscriptions and single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.

Pre-Concert Conversation:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by The Symphonia's Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis, in conversation with guest conductor, Andres Cárdenes takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

Meet The Orchestra:

The Symphonia's most popular, interactive program for kids returns for the season on Saturday, Nov 12 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., coinciding with The Symphonia's rehearsal and includes an instrument petting zoo. Children can attend for free, and adults are just $5 per person. The event also takes place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

About The SYMPHONIA

The mission of The Symphonia is to inspire, educate and engage the lives of our diverse South Florida community through extraordinary musical experiences. Founded in 2004 and recognized as the region's premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia's annual concert series features a repertoire blending classic and contemporary works, showcasing compositions from diverse composers that can best be brought to life by a chamber-size ensemble.

The Symphonia takes great pride in its longstanding community partnerships, including its 'Building a String Orchestra and Self-Esteem' children's program at the Boys & Girls Club in Delray Beach, and with the City of Boca Raton. Additional outreach programs include 'Meet the Orchestra' for kids 12 and under, and 'Box Lunch It,' a program that allows adult patrons to meet and learn from The Symphonia's featured soloists and conductors in an intimate, casual environment. This past year, The Symphonia also launched a program to provide complimentary tickets to service organizations such as Boca Helping Hands, Lighthouse for the Blind, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Schwedelson Special Need Department of the Jewish Community Center.

For more information, visit thesymphonia.org; follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca.