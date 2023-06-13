The Symphonia Announces Its 2023-24 Concert Season

The live concerts will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2023-2024 Live Concert Series performance schedule, continuing its theme of celebrating the earth and our environment. 'Journey To Discovery' includes four traditional concerts and one 'New Directions' concert, a multi-media storytelling experience inspired by Joseph Haydn.

The live concerts will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors, each weaving a tale of discovery throughout celebrated locales around the world.

Kicking off in November and running through April, each of the live concerts include an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation, giving ticket holders an opportunity to interact directly with the conductor or featured artist and learn more about the program selections.

2023-2024 'JOURNEY TO DISCOVERY' CONCERT SCHEDULE:

Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00PM – NATIVE WONDERS
Location: Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton


Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor
Hina Khuong-Huu, Violin Soloist
 

Copland, Handel and Tchaikovsky all found inspiration in the natural world, as does Jerod “Impichchaachaaha” Tate, who, as The Washington Post says, has the rare ability to “effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”
 

HANDEL                                              Water Music Suite No. 2
TCHAIKOVSKY                                     Souvenir D'un Lieu Cher
TATE (Jerod Impichchaachaaha')        Chokfi
COPLAND                                            Appalachian Spring

Soloist: First-Prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, violinist Hina Khuong-Huu has performed around the globe appearing as soloist and collaborator with many of today's leading ensembles and musicians. Hina studies with Professors Li Lin and Itzhak Perlman at The Juilliard School and Columbia University through their double degree program.

Featured Composer: Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Chickasaw) is a dedicated American Indian classical composer and pianist who expresses his native culture in symphonic music, ballet and opera. All of his compositions have been commissioned by major North American orchestras, ensembles and organizations and his works are performed throughout the world.                                                           

Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00PM – FLOWING TIDES  
Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School
5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton   


Laura Jackson, Guest Conductor

Leo Williams, Tenor Soloist

Tradition and innovation combine to elevate certain compositions, as clearly demonstrated by Patrick Harlin's evocative soundscapes, the twilit atmosphere of Benjamin Britten's work and the passion and creativity of Mozart's final symphony.

HARLIN                                    Selections from Wilderness Anthology
BRITTEN                                  Serenade for Tenor, Horn, & Strings, op. 31
MOZART                                  Symphony No. 41, Jupiter
 

Guest Conductor: Laura Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada's Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Laura is known nationally and internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

Tenor Soloist: Leo Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod's Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. Williams is an avid lover of world travel and speaker of five languages, with years of classical dance training.

Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00PM – DISTANT LANDS
Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School
5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton
Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

BOLOGNE                    Overture to L'Amant Anonyme
HAYDN                        Symphony No. 60, Il Distratto
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Fantasia on Greensleeves
CLYNE                          Sound and Fury

Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Alastair Willis turned to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne's opera overture and Haydn's incidental music for the stage to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams and Clyne.

           

Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 3:00PM – EUROPE'S SHORES
Location: Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton                                                                          

Alexander Platt, Guest Conductor
Les Roettges, Flute Soloist

FAURE                         Masques et Bergamasques
DEVIENNE                   Concerto for Flute No. 7

MENDELSSOHN           Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, op. 56, Scottish
 

With Fauré and Devienne as guides, we will enjoy a musical adventure in France, followed by a trek to the fabled lochs and highlands of Scotland, courtesy of Mendelssohn.

Guest Conductor: Alexander Platt has built a unique career spanning the worlds of symphony, chamber music and opera as conductor, music director, curator and host. Based in Chicago and New York, he is Music Director of the La Crosse Symphony, the Waukegan Symphony, and the Wisconsin Philharmonic; he spends his summers as Music Director of the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, New York, the oldest summer chamber-music festival in America.

Flute Soloist: Les Roettges is an Emmy Award-winning flutist, serving as Principal Flute of the Jacksonville Symphony; Principal Flute, Eastern Music Festival; and Second Flute, The All-Star Orchestra. He has won six Emmys for his performances in these programs.

Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7:00PM – SEEKING HAYDN, A 'New Directions' Concert
Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School,
5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton
 

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will guide you to the world of eighteenth-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn's musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore— through Willis' dramatized perspective— what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family. This performance will run 80 minutes without intermission.

 

Season subscriptions start at $190 per person, with several flex packages available. Individual concert tickets go on sale in September 1, 2023. Additional information is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-414-5226, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.




