The Symphonia Announces Its 2023-24 Concert Season

The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2023-2024 Live Concert Series performance schedule, continuing its theme of celebrating the earth and our environment. 'Journey To Discovery' includes four traditional concerts and one 'New Directions' concert, a multi-media storytelling experience inspired by Joseph Haydn.

The live concerts will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors, each weaving a tale of discovery throughout celebrated locales around the world.

Kicking off in November and running through April, each of the live concerts include an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation, giving ticket holders an opportunity to interact directly with the conductor or featured artist and learn more about the program selections.

2023-2024 'JOURNEY TO DISCOVERY' CONCERT SCHEDULE:

Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00PM – NATIVE WONDERS

Location: Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton



Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Hina Khuong-Huu, Violin Soloist



Copland, Handel and Tchaikovsky all found inspiration in the natural world, as does Jerod “Impichchaachaaha” Tate, who, as The Washington Post says, has the rare ability to “effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”



HANDEL Water Music Suite No. 2

TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir D'un Lieu Cher

TATE (Jerod Impichchaachaaha') Chokfi

COPLAND Appalachian Spring

Soloist: First-Prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, violinist Hina Khuong-Huu has performed around the globe appearing as soloist and collaborator with many of today's leading ensembles and musicians. Hina studies with Professors Li Lin and Itzhak Perlman at The Juilliard School and Columbia University through their double degree program.

Featured Composer: Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate (Chickasaw) is a dedicated American Indian classical composer and pianist who expresses his native culture in symphonic music, ballet and opera. All of his compositions have been commissioned by major North American orchestras, ensembles and organizations and his works are performed throughout the world.

Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00PM – FLOWING TIDES

Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School

5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton



Laura Jackson, Guest Conductor

Leo Williams, Tenor Soloist



Tradition and innovation combine to elevate certain compositions, as clearly demonstrated by Patrick Harlin's evocative soundscapes, the twilit atmosphere of Benjamin Britten's work and the passion and creativity of Mozart's final symphony.

HARLIN Selections from Wilderness Anthology

BRITTEN Serenade for Tenor, Horn, & Strings, op. 31

MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter



Guest Conductor: Laura Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada's Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Laura is known nationally and internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

Tenor Soloist: Leo Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod's Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. Williams is an avid lover of world travel and speaker of five languages, with years of classical dance training.

Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00PM – DISTANT LANDS

Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School

5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

BOLOGNE Overture to L'Amant Anonyme

HAYDN Symphony No. 60, Il Distratto

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Fantasia on Greensleeves

CLYNE Sound and Fury

Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Alastair Willis turned to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne's opera overture and Haydn's incidental music for the stage to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams and Clyne.

Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 3:00PM – EUROPE'S SHORES

Location: Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Alexander Platt, Guest Conductor

Les Roettges, Flute Soloist

FAURE Masques et Bergamasques

DEVIENNE Concerto for Flute No. 7

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, op. 56, Scottish



With Fauré and Devienne as guides, we will enjoy a musical adventure in France, followed by a trek to the fabled lochs and highlands of Scotland, courtesy of Mendelssohn.

Guest Conductor: Alexander Platt has built a unique career spanning the worlds of symphony, chamber music and opera as conductor, music director, curator and host. Based in Chicago and New York, he is Music Director of the La Crosse Symphony, the Waukegan Symphony, and the Wisconsin Philharmonic; he spends his summers as Music Director of the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, New York, the oldest summer chamber-music festival in America.



Flute Soloist: Les Roettges is an Emmy Award-winning flutist, serving as Principal Flute of the Jacksonville Symphony; Principal Flute, Eastern Music Festival; and Second Flute, The All-Star Orchestra. He has won six Emmys for his performances in these programs.

Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 7:00PM – SEEKING HAYDN, A 'New Directions' Concert

Location: Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School,

5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton



Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will guide you to the world of eighteenth-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn's musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore— through Willis' dramatized perspective— what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family. This performance will run 80 minutes without intermission.





Season subscriptions start at $190 per person, with several flex packages available. Individual concert tickets go on sale in September 1, 2023. Additional information is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-414-5226, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.