The Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Premieres John Rutter's 'Joseph's Carol' to Celebrate Oxford Vaccine Team

In recognition of the formidable work accomplished by the team of scientists at the University of Oxford on their Covid-19 vaccine, the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra streams a celebratory concert on its YouTube Channel on Friday 18 December at 6:30 PM GMT (1:30 PM EST), recorded in the city's historic Sheldonian Theatre.

Performed by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, the short concert features the premiere of John Rutter's Joseph's Carol, written in tribute to the Oxford Vaccine Group, the Jenner Institute, and the RECOVERY team. The words by John Rutter recount the long and weary journey of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem before the birth of baby Jesus, echoing the programme's journey from struggle to hope.

Bryn Terfel also joins the Orchestra and the Choir of Merton College, Oxford, in a rousing programme from Rodgers & Hammerstein's You'll Never Walk Alone (with Jette Parker Young Artist Alexandra Lowe) to Handel's "Hallelujah" Chorus. Sir Bryn and the Orchestra are also joined in the hymn of comfort, Abide with Me, by chorister Alexander Olleson of Christ Church Cathedral Choir-winner of the BBC Young Chorister of the Year 2020. Joining the Orchestra from Russia and Germany respectively, world-renowned virtuoso violinists Maxim Vengerov (performing the Adagio from Bach's Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor, BWV 1001) and Anne-Sophie Mutter offer their own special tributes to the programme.

The concert will be streamed to a worldwide audience following an exclusive viewing for the team researching and developing the vaccine and coronavirus treatments, for whom it has been created. The concert will remain on the Orchestra's YouTube Channel following the premiere for on-demand viewing.

Marios Papadopoulos, Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director, said: "We are extremely grateful to the researchers, medical staff and volunteers based at the University of Oxford for their tireless work in the search for treatment and a vaccine for COVID-19. As the Orchestra in Residence at the University, we offer this concert in celebration of their recently announced achievements and are thrilled to be joined in our message of thanks by a stellar line-up of classical musicians with whom we have worked with closely in the past."

John Rutter said: "I am delighted to have been invited to contribute to this celebration, which expresses in music the gratitude we all feel in our hearts. As always, music goes beyond words."

The concert, introduced by Classic FM presenter John Suchet, will be interspersed with footage from the lab and trials of the treatment and vaccine process, as well as interviews with performers, researchers, and special messages from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Professor Louise Richardson, as well as from the Orchestra's Royal Patron, HRH Princess Alexandra.

Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology and project lead for the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said: "On behalf of the COVID-19 vaccine trial team, I would like to thank the Oxford Philharmonic for this creative approach to celebrating our work, and look forward to the performance which should provide some welcome respite from the difficulties we have all faced this year."

Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, Professor Andrew Pollard, said: "We are delighted that the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra has decided to pay tribute to the remarkable and dedicated team of inspiring individuals, at the University and Hospital, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to assess the Oxford vaccine and show that it can protect people from the pandemic virus. We would also like to dedicate the moment to all those who came forward to take part in the trials during this uncertain time, to help in the assessment of the vaccine."

The concert has been filmed by Apple & Biscuit Recordings, with P Burton-Morgan as writer and director and Will Reynolds as lighting designer. Filming took place on 2 and 3 December at the Grade I listed Sheldonian Theatre-the Oxford Philharmonic's main orchestral venue-built between 1664 and 1668 after a design by Sir Christopher Wren. Handel conducted the first performance of his third Oratorio Athalia there in 1733.

This celebratory concert is the first to be announced from the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra's Winter Series of streamed concerts. The series will see the Orchestra perform four additional concerts to audiences worldwide and includes two world premieres, with full details to be announced soon.

CONCERT DETAILS

Friday, 18 December 2020, 6:30 PM GMT

Streamed on Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra's YouTube Channel

Repertoire:

Elgar: Chanson de Matin

William Henry Monk: Abide with Me

Rodgers & Hammerstein: You'll Never Walk Alone

John Rutter: Joseph's Carol (World Premiere)

John Rutter: Look to the Day

Handel: "Hallelujah" Chorus

Artists:

Sir Bryn Terfel, bass-baritone

Maxim Vengerov, violin

John Rutter, conductor

Marios Papadopoulos, conductor

John Suchet, presenter

Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra

Choir of Merton College, Oxford

Alexandra Lowe, soprano

Alexander Olleson, treble