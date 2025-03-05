The National Chamber Presents JUILLIARD VIRTUOSI PERFORM BACH, LIEBERMANN AND BRAHMS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Chamber Ensemble brings the combined talents of two extraordinary musical artists in a program featuring works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms and Lowell Liebermann on Saturday, April 5 at Marymount University-Ballston Center.

NCE Artistic Director and violinist, Leonid Sushansky and pianist Thomas Pandolfi were classmates, graduating from the famed Juilliard School of Music. They went on to establish themselves as Virtuoso solo artists and chamber musicians, performing in world-famous concert halls and venues in the U.S. and abroad.

Together they will bring to life timeless classics by two European musical masters as well as Lowell Liebermann – one of the most recorded and performed living American composers - in an unforgettable evening concert.

Over the past several seasons NCE has partnered with Marymount University to bring extraordinary musical performances to Arlington. This program is dedicated to the celebration of Marymount's 75th Anniversary, celebrating a long-standing commitment to artistic and educational excellence in our community.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to reunite with my former Juilliard schoolmate, the brilliant pianist Thomas Pandolfi, for this special evening of music. I can't wait to share the stage as we perform the works of some of our favorite composers, especially performing the music of another Juilliard School graduate, Lowell Liebermann. This program is a celebration of artistic joy and musical connection - a very special night for both us and our audience," said Sushansky.

This is a rare opportunity to experience two virtuoso artists performing together in program that includes works ranging from late Baroque to the Romantic era, to Contemporary in an unforgettable performance of live music.

The program for the evening includes:

Johann Sebastian Bach - Sonata No. 3 in E Major

Lowell Liebermann - Sonata in G Major Op.46

*Intermission*

Johannes Brahms - Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, Op 108

American pianist Thomas Pandolfi is an exciting virtuoso who, with each passing season, is becoming more and more sought after by audiences worldwide. His performances of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Liszt and Gershwin have captured the hearts of listeners across the globe and made him a popular and much beloved concerto soloist.

Upcoming performances during the 2024/25 season feature engagements with The Chesapeake Orchestra, Lakeview Orchestra, Monticello Chamber Orchestra, The Florence Symphony, The Fredericksburg Symphony, and The Symphony of Oak Park and River Forest, and a nationwide recital tour across 17 States.

Thomas' international concerts have carried him across the globe from China to Europe; he enjoyed a successful summer of masterclasses and concerts in China and will return there again later this season. An enthusiastic champion of new music, Thomas' most recent recording was recently released on Seafront Records featuring Polo Piatti's stunning Bohemian Concerto with Maestro John Andrews and The National Symphony Orchestra of London.

Violinist/Artistic Director Leonid Sushansky earned widespread acclaim for his "gorgeous tone" and "passionate intensity" (The Washington Post) and was dubbed "astonishing" by The New York Times. His 2005 Carnegie Hall recital debut with pianist Edward Newman marked the start of an illustrious career. He has performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Bergen Philharmonic, and Maryland Symphony, appearing in esteemed venues globally. At age of13, he earned a scholarship to the Juilliard School, studying under Dorothy DeLay and receiving mentorship from Isaac Stern. At 15, he debuted with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta.

Sushansky completed his graduate studies at the University of Maryland and toured the US with renowned violinist Daniel Heifetz. He is currently on the faculty of the Levine School of Music and has been on the faculty of University of Mary Washington, and the Academy of Fine Arts in Maryland.

This concert will be held at 7:30 PM

Marymount University Ballston-Center Auditorium

1000 North Glebe Road

Arlington, VA 22201

(Free garage parking- entrance in back from N Wakefield st).

