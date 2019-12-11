The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Pianist Yi-Nuo Wang

Chinese pianist Yi-Nuo Wang comes to Pepperdine University's Raitt Recital Hall at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 as part of the Recital Series for the 2019-2020 season.

A limited number of tickets, starting at $28 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Wang is available at yinuowangpiano.com.

Her program includes Bartók's Piano Sonata, Brahms' 8 Klavierstucke, Op. 76, Chen Yi's Ba Ban, and Rachmaninoff's Sonata No. 1.

Wang was selected as first prize winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, which is just the latest in a series of impressive first prize performances, along with the 2017 Wideman International Piano Competition in Louisiana. Wang was also awarded the 2019 "Charlotte White" Career Grant awarded by the Salon de Virtuosi in New York City. She will make her New York recital debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall during the 2019-20 season in addition to an appearance at Lincoln Center's prestigious Mostly Mozart Festival.

An active performer in China, Europe, and the United States, Wang recently earned her Performer's Diploma under the tutelage of the eminent pianist Alessio Bax at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. While at SMU, she appeared in multiple concerto performances as well as numerous recitals and chamber music concerts, including collaborations with cellist Andres Diaz and the Escher String Quartet. Her upcoming itinerary features recitals in New York and Florida, and concerto engagements in California and Texas.

Her recent North American performances include the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and the Meadows Symphony Orchestra of SMU in Dallas, and such major festivals as PianoTexas, Morningside Music Bridge in Calgary, Canada, the International Keyboard Institute & Festival in New York City, and the Chautauqua Institution. Internationally, Wang has been a featured soloist with the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the National Philharmonic Society of Ukraine, and the Romanian Mihail Jora Philharmonic Orchestra in Italy. She has also given numerous solo piano recitals in China-including cities such as Beijing, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Kunming, Ningbo, and Dalian-as well as in Spain (Madrid) and Indonesia (Jakarta).

In addition to her most recent first prize successes, she has also garnered top honors at numerous competitions: the Meadows Concerto Competition at SMU; the Artist Recognition Scholarship Awards Competition at NYC's International Keyboard Institute & Festival; the Hamamatsu International Piano Academy Competition in Japan; the First Indonesia Pusaka International Piano Competition in Jakarta; IX International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz in Ukraine; and the Chautauqua Piano Competition.

Born in Beijing, Wang began playing piano at age four, and went on to study at both the Music Elementary and Secondary schools at the prestigious Central Conservatory of Music (CCOM) in Beijing. In fall 2016, she was awarded a full scholarship for her Performer's Diploma at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, and she now lives in New York while pursuing her undergraduate degree at the Juilliard School as a student of Dr. Robert McDonald.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

THE DETAILS:

WHAT:

Yi-Nuo Wang, Piano

WHEN:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

TICKETS:

(310) 506-4522 or arts.pepperdine.edu

PRICES:

$28 for adults, $10 for Pepperdine students (limited tickets available)





