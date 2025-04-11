The Brick Presbyterian Church to Present John Stainer's Oratorio THE CRUCIFIXION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brick Presbyterian Church will continue its 2023-24 Worship & Arts series with a Good Friday worship service featuring John Stainer's oratorio The Crucifixion. The performance, with a full chamber orchestra will be Friday April 18th, starting at 12:15 PM at The Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Avenue, Manhattan.

For more than 100 years, Brick Church has performed John Stainer's The Crucifixion on Good Friday. This year's 101st performance will feature soloists Sean Fallen and Nathaniel Sullivan, along with organist Alistair Reid. Stainer's music tells the story of Jesus' sacrifice and humanity's redemption with dramatic solos, choruses, and hymns sung by the entire congregation. Its enduring popularity testifies to Stainer's skill in painting the text, most famously in his sublime unaccompanied setting of "God So Loved The World."

Tickets are free and admissions are open to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit this page.

ABOUT WORSHIP & ARTS

Brick Church's concert series, Worship & Arts, welcomes all to experience the joyous, uplifting power of the performing arts. Worship & Arts offers concerts and special worship services throughout the year, featuring Brick's superb Chancel Choir, recitals on the church's magnificent Casavant organ, as well as performances by extraordinary guest artists and ensembles from New York City's vibrant artistic scene. Now in its second season, the program has grown to become an important part of the Brick congregation's offerings, and a valued part of the New York City arts community. To view the entire 2024-25 season, please visit this page.

At Brick Church, we believe that music, dance, and drama can comfort, inspire, challenge, and bring us closer to the divine, showing us God's glory reflected in all beautiful things. Join us and share in the warmth, excellence, and energy of the performing arts at Brick!

