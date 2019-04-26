The Adelphi Orchestra To Close Out Its Sixty-fifth Anniversary Season With The Great Romantics

The Adelphi Orchestra concludes its 2018-19 season with two performances at RiverDell Middle School Auditorium 230 Woodland Ave River Edge, NJ and at the historic Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church 152 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023

The orchestra will perform works by Rossini, Schumann, Tchaikovsky, and Grieg under the baton of Conductor Richard Owen. The program will showcase Terry Eder in the Schumann Piano Concerto no 1. Bryan Cheng, Adelphi Orchestra Competition winner will be performing Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 33 and Pezzo capriccioso for Cello and Orchestra in B minor, Op. 62.

The concert will also include Rossini: Overture to La gazza ladra, (The Thieving Magpie) and Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite no 1 & 2.

The NJ concert has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historic and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The schedule of performances for the Great Romantics is as follows: Friday evening, May 10, 7:30 pm at RiverDell Middle School Auditorium(NJ) and ; Saturday evening , May 11, 2019, 7:00 pm at Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church (NYC)

For tickets please visit AdelphiOrchestra.org or on Eventbrite Friday May 10th Performance

Saturday May 11th Performance

Terry Eder

Terry Eder's New York début at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in 2004 received critical acclaim, leading to performances at other prominent halls in the U.S., Germany, Italy, France and China. She was a prizewinner at the IBLA Grand Prize international competition in Sicily, where she subsequently was invited to participate on the jury. Ms. Eder is an ardent advocate of the music of Béla Bartók and other Hungarian composers, the result of a research project undertaken through the Hungarian Cultural Institute in collaboration with the International Research & Exchanges Board. She worked with pianist, composer and teacher Zoltán Kocsis in Budapest, and learned to speak Hungarian, as part of this specialized study. Ms. Eder has released three recordings to date: Béla Bartók Piano Music on MSR Classics, Dohnányi Piano Pieces on Hungaroton, and Portrait on CD Baby. She is founder and director of the concert series KEY PIANISTS held each season at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, and curator of concerts at North of History. Ms. Eder's current season includes a return to Weill Recital Hall in April 2019.

Bryan Cheng, cello

Top prize laureate of the VI International Paulo Cello Competition, 21-year-old Canadian Bryan Cheng is hailed internationally for his "absolutely astonishing" (La Presse, Montréal) command of the cello, "dreamy beauty" (Süddeutsche Zeitung), and "abundant facility, innate musicality, and sense of joy" (New York Concert Review). He made his solo debut at age 10 with the Orchestre de chambre I Musici de Montréal under the baton of Yuli Turovsky, his Carnegie Hall recital debut at 14, and most recently, his Elbphilharmonie solo debut with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen and conductor Joshua Weilerstein in 2018

Solo highlights of recent and upcoming seasons include appearances with Finland's Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, Lahti Symphony Orchestra, and Tapiola Sinfonietta (conducting from the cello); Germany's Schleswig-Holsteinisches Sinfonieorchester and Südwestdeutsches Kammerorchester Pforzheim; New York's Adelphi Orchestra; Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra, Niagara and Okanagan Symphony Orchestras, Symphony Nova Scotia, and Esprit Orchestra, collaborating with such esteemed conductors as Susanna Mälkki, Peter Oundjian, David Geringas, Eva Ollikainen, and Alain Trudel. In 2017, after being awarded the Canada Council for the Arts Michael Measures Prize, Bryan embarked on a 12-city coast-to- coast Canadian tour as soloist with Canada's National Youth Orchestra and conductor Jonathan Darlington. 2018 distinctions include 2nd-prize and two special prizes at the TONALi Grand Prix in Hamburg, Grand Prize at Adelphi Orchestra International Competition in NYC, and a Sylva Gelber Music Foundation Award.

Bryan has released two critically-acclaimed albums on German classical label audite: Violonchelo del fuego (2018), and Violoncelle français (2016), which was selected as one of WCRB Classical Radio Boston's top 8 CDs of 2017. Both recordings have been lauded by international press and publications in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Canada, and USA for their "musical sensitivity", "maturity and perfection", "extremely imaginative and personal interpretation", "taste, sure flair for phrasing, and beauty of sound". His third album with audite, a double CD featuring Russian music, will be released spring 2019.

Bryan is currently pursuing his Bachelor's degree at the Universität der Künste Berlin in the studio of Jens Peter Maintz. He plays on the ca.1696 Bonjour Stradivarius cello and the ca. 1830 Shaw Adam bow, generously on loan from the Canada Council for the Arts Musical Instrument Bank as First Laureate of their 2018 Competition.

About The Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic and dance concerts. For the past 15 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 4 years the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of Opera America and the League of Orchestras. It is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community for 64 years. The mission of the Adelphi Orchestra is to serve the musical and educational needs of the citizens of New Jersey, with special emphasis given to families with young children, seniors and those with limited financial means. To further this end, numerous concerts are offered free of admission charges. The Adelphi Orchestra strives to advance the orchestral arts through education, commissions, community partnerships, and its robust young artist programming. Within the orchestra, the company fosters a challenging and enjoyable environment where artistic excellence can flourish. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit www.adelphiorchestra.org

Friday May 10 2019 7:30 PM: VIP Reserved $25 via Eventbrite Suggested Donation $20 - Never required

Saturday May 11 2019 7:00 PM: Tickets $25; General Admission via Eventbrite: $30 at the door.





