John Thiessen Named Executive Director of American Classical Orchestra

The American Classical Orchestra (ACO), New York City's foremost period instrument orchestra, has announced the appointment of John Thiessen as its new Executive Director, effective January 19, 2026. Thiessen succeeds David Larkin, who is retiring after six years of dedicated service to the organization.

Thiessen brings to ACO a rare combination of artistic distinction, proven administrative leadership, and deep institutional knowledge. In addition to his executive experience, he has been affiliated with the American Classical Orchestra for more than 15 years as a trumpet player, performing in numerous ACO concerts and maintaining a long-standing presence in the period instrument field. His appointment marks an important new chapter for the Orchestra as it builds on strong artistic momentum, growing audiences, and increasing institutional stability.

“John is widely acclaimed in the period instrument world,” said Debra Toppeta, President of the Board of Directors. “He brings to ACO his renown as a leading Baroque and Classical trumpet player, his expertise in successfully running a music organization, and his own blend of Canadian kindness and tenacity. John is well poised to move the ACO forward, and we are delighted that he's taking on the role of Executive Director at this important time.”

Thiessen joins ACO management from Gotham Early Music Scene (GEMS), where he served for the past three seasons as Executive Director. During his tenure, GEMS expanded its artistic profile and national reach, presenting internationally renowned artists alongside New York's finest early music performers and significantly broadening its fiscal sponsorship and service programs. His leadership strengthened the organization's role as a vital hub for early music in New York and beyond.

“I am thrilled to welcome John Thiessen to the ACO leadership,” added Thomas Crawford, Founder and Artistic Director. “His appointment comes at a time when the Orchestra is performing at zenith levels, the Board of Directors is strong, and ticket sales are increasing. John, like me, has long been a major advocate for the period instrument world.”

Crawford and Thiessen share a professional relationship built over years of collaboration and mutual respect, developed by working together both within ACO and across the broader early music community.

As a global cultural capital, New York City needs a premier period instrument orchestra such as ACO to preserve and present historically informed performance at the highest artistic level. As Executive Director, Thiessen will oversee concert production, the Orchestra's acclaimed education initiative Classical Music for Kids, and all marketing, communications, and development efforts. His focus will be on broadening access to ACO's work, bringing period instrument music to a wider audience, and increasing financial support to ensure the Orchestra's continued artistic and institutional growth.

“Joining American Classical Orchestra as Executive Director comes at a wonderful moment,” commented John Thiessen. “I look forward to an exciting partnership with Maestro Thomas Crawford, the musicians, Board, and staff to further ACO's mission and to recreate, on period instruments and at the highest level of excellence, the sounds audiences of the 17th through 19th centuries would have experienced when this music was first written and heard.”

The Orchestra also expresses deep gratitude to outgoing Executive Director David Larkin, whose six-year tenure oversaw significant growth and increased visibility for ACO, reaching new audiences and strengthening ticket sales and revenue. Larkin's leadership, dedication, and engaging personality are widely appreciated by colleagues, audiences, and the broader musical community.

The American Classical Orchestra 2025-26 season continues with a performance titled Morning Stars at Alice Tully Hall on Jan. 15, featuring rising soprano Song Hee Lee in Mozart's Exsultate, Jubilate, alongside Mozart's Overture for La finta semplice and symphonies by Boccherini and Haydn; an all-Bach program of vocal and instrumental works (Feb. 26, Church of St. Vincent Ferrer); Schubert's String Quartet (Apr. 8, Weill Recital Hall); and fortepianist Matthew Figel in his Lincoln Center debut, performing Mozart's Concerto No. 17 (May 5, Alice Tully Hall).

About John Thiessen

John Thiessen brings a wealth of experience and insight to the American Classical Orchestra as administrator, artist, and educator. For the past three seasons, he has served as Executive Director of New York's Gotham Early Music Scene (GEMS). Under Thiessen's leadership, GEMS' Midtown Concerts—the nation's largest series of unique chamber music performances—has grown to present international stars like Shunske Sato and Jory Vinikour alongside New York's finest early music artists. The organization's fiscal sponsorship program has expanded to include two dozen early music ensembles performing throughout the U.S. and beyond. GEMS' services to the field of early music have also broadened in providing marketing, online ticketing and on-site support for a myriad of groups performing in New York. Prior to his tenure at GEMS, Thiessen managed Trinity Church NYC's Baroque Orchestra for their Bach@One series, commercial recordings and radio broadcasts, as well as domestic and international tours, while also managing projects for Trinity's NOVUS orchestra, including the complete choral works of Stravinsky, new mass commissions, and repertoire ranging from Mahler and Webern to Bernstein. As a performer, Thiessen has gained international recognition as a leading 17th-19th century period instrumentalist, appearing as trumpet soloist and principal player with the American Classical Orchestra, Tafelmusik, Handel & Haydn Society, Philharmonia Baroque, Trinity Baroque Orchestra and American Bach Soloists, in addition to performances with the Academy of Ancient Music, English Baroque Soloists and Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra. On the modern trumpet, Thiessen has performed Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 with the San Francisco Symphony and guested as Principal Trumpet with the Orchestra of St. Luke's. His discography of over 80 recordings includes major works by J.S. Bach, Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert for Sony Classical, Deutsche Harmonia Mundi and EMI. Thiessen serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School's Historical Performance department and presents masterclasses at conservatories and universities throughout the US and Canada.